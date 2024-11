Michael Murphy is set to end his inter-county retirement and rejoin the Donegal panel. When did he captain them to All-Ireland glory? 2011 2013

2012 2014

Which of these teams is NOT in Ireland's group for the 2025 Uefa Women's Nations League? Georgia Türkiye

Greece Slovenia

Who will miss Ireland's Test match with New Zealand tonight through injury? Tadhg Furlong Finlay Bealham

Jack Crowley Ciarán Frawley

Derry's Jude McAtamney recently became the first Irishman to score NFL points in how many years? 38 39

49 48

Who bagged Shelbourne's crucial winner as they beat Derry City to secure the 2024 League of Ireland title? Sean Boyd Mark Coyle

Sean Gannon Harry Wood

Eimear Considine retired from international rugby this week. Where does the multi-sport star hail from? Galway Limerick

Clare Cork

Which Irish jockey won the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday? Robbie Dolan Paul Townend

JJ Slevin Darragh O’Keeffe

Dublin legend James McCarthy announced his retirement on Monday. How many All-Ireland senior medals did he win? 7 8

9 10

Of the 33 Irish players in the AFLW, who finished the 2024 regular season as joint top goalscorer? Orla O'Dwyer Aishling Moloney

Aisling McCarthy Aileen Gilroy