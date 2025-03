Cork City will take on which side in the Cork Super Cup in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this coming July? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Man United Celtic

Liverpool Arsenal

Sharlene Mawdsley has been forced to withdraw from the women's 400m at the European Indoor championships due to what injury? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Hamstring Quad

Ankle Back

True or false? Garry Ringrose's suspension has been lifted and he is clear to play against France this weekend. ©INPHO/Andrew Conan True False

Which former Cork hurler this week described the standard of refereeing in the game as "cat?" ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Jerry O'Connor ©INPHO/James Crombie John Gardiner

©INPHO/Donall Farmer Joe Deane ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Ben O'Connor

Katie Taylor will fight Amanda Serrano for the third time this summer at what venue? ©INPHO/Ed Mulholland MGM Grand Yankee Stadium

Madison Square Garden Croke Park

Mack Hansen and which other player have signed new national contracts with the IRFU this week? INPHO/Nick Elliott Joe McCarthy ©INPHO/Ben Brady Gus McCarthy

©INPHO/Nick Elliott Bundee Aki ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Hugo Keenan

Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick is set to join which Championship side until the end of this season? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Swansea Portsmouth

Coventry Derby County

Which singer will be helping Fifa plan the line-up for the first ever World Cup final half-time show next year? Alamy Stock Photo Mickey Joe Harte Alamy Stock Photo Chris Martin

Alamy Stock Photo Sabrina Carpenter Alamy Stock Photo Dana

Who did the Ireland women's hockey team lose to after a shootout in the Nations Cup final? New Zealand USA

India Spain