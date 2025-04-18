Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Rory McIlroy won The Masters to complete his career Grand Slam last weekend. But when was his last Major success before Augusta 2025? 2011 2014

2013 2012

Who scored Arsenal's opening goal in their Champions League quarter-final second leg win over Real Madrid? Gabriel Martinelli Declan Rice

Bukayo Saka Martin Odegaard

How many gold medals did Daniel Wiffen win at the 2025 Irish Open Swimming Championships? 2 4

3 1

All Blacks star Rieko Ioane will join Leinster on a short-term deal later this year from which Super Rugby side? Blues Chiefs

Crusaders Hurricanes

Who top-scored for Kerry in Saturday's Division 1 Lidl National League final win over Armagh? Danielle O'Leary Jadyn Lucey

Síofra O'Shea Niamh Carmody

Manchester United reached the Europa League semi-finals after a dramatic extra-time win over Lyon. What was the score on the night? 6-4 7-6

6-5 5-4

Who do Limerick open their Munster hurling title defence against on Sunday? Cork Clare

Tipperary Waterford

Name the player who scored Ireland's only try in their Six Nations defeat to England? Aoife Wafer Amee-Leigh Costigan

Anna McGann Dannah O'Brien

Which side is currently top of the Men's Premier Division table, ahead of tonight's games? Shelbourne Shamrock Rovers

Drogheda United Derry City