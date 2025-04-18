Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Advertisement
Let’s see how closely you have been paying attention over the past seven days.
5.01pm, 18 Apr 2025

Rory McIlroy won The Masters to complete his career Grand Slam last weekend. But when was his last Major success before Augusta 2025?
2011
2014

2013
2012
Who scored Arsenal's opening goal in their Champions League quarter-final second leg win over Real Madrid?
Gabriel Martinelli
Declan Rice

Bukayo Saka
Martin Odegaard
How many gold medals did Daniel Wiffen win at the 2025 Irish Open Swimming Championships?
2
4

3
1
All Blacks star Rieko Ioane will join Leinster on a short-term deal later this year from which Super Rugby side?
Blues
Chiefs

Crusaders
Hurricanes
Who top-scored for Kerry in Saturday's Division 1 Lidl National League final win over Armagh?
Danielle O'Leary
Jadyn Lucey

Síofra O'Shea
Niamh Carmody
Manchester United reached the Europa League semi-finals after a dramatic extra-time win over Lyon. What was the score on the night?
6-4
7-6

6-5
5-4
Who do Limerick open their Munster hurling title defence against on Sunday?
Cork
Clare

Tipperary
Waterford
Name the player who scored Ireland's only try in their Six Nations defeat to England?
Aoife Wafer
Amee-Leigh Costigan

Anna McGann
Dannah O'Brien
Which side is currently top of the Men's Premier Division table, ahead of tonight's games?
Shelbourne
Shamrock Rovers

Drogheda United
Derry City
The Irish team was named for the World Athletics Relays this week. Where does the meet take place next month?
The Bahamas
China

Japan
Italy
