The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
It's quiziness time Let's Get Quizzical Questions Questions and Answers Quiz Quizzical attraction Sports Quiz Test your knowledge