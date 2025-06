Cork became Munster hurling champions last Saturday after extra-time and penalties. What was the final score after the shootout against Limerick? ©INPHO/James Crombie 5-4 4-3

6-5 3-2

Carlos Alcaraz won the men's singles title at the French Open. But do you know who won the women's final? Coco Gauff Aryna Sabalenka

Lois Boisson Iga Swiatek

Mark English broke his own Irish 800m record in what country this week? France USA

Netherlands Sweden

True or false? Kildare were crowned Joe McDonagh champions last weekend 12 months after winning the Christy Ring. True False

Which golfer made the fourth-ever albatross in US Open history on Thursday? Rory McIlroy Shane Lowry

Scottie Scheffler Patrick Reed

The Republic of Ireland drew with Luxembourg in a friendly this week. What was the final score? 0-0 2-2

1-1 3-3

Which of these players scored two goals for Kilkenny in their Leinster hurling final victory over Galway? TJ Reid Adrian Mullen

Martin Keoghan Billy Ryan

What place did Rhasidat Adeleke finish in the women's 400m at the Diamond League Bislett Games in Oslo? 1st 4th

3rd 5th

Which of these Ireland internationals was called up to the Lions squad following an injury to Zandar Fagerson? Cian Healy Peter O'Mahony

Gus McCarthy Finlay Bealham