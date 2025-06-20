Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Where will Ireland play the first leg of their Uefa Women's Nations League playoff against Belgium in October? Tallaght Stadium Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Aviva Stadium Turners Cross

How many Irish players start for the Lions against Argentina? 3 4

5 2

Who scored the late Donegal winner that knocked Mayo out of the All-Ireland senior football championship? Ciarán Moore Michael Murphy

Patrick McBrearty Ciarán Thompson

Which Northern Ireland Football League club did Shelbourne draw in the Champions League qualifiers? Cliftonville Linfield

Glentoran Larne

Name the team that beat PSG at the Club World Cup on Thursday? Benfica Palmeiras

Fluminense Botafogo

The Dublin ladies footballers romped to a 8-18 to 0-7 win last weekend - but against who? Laois Sligo

Longford Leitrim

Who did not score a try as Leinster beat the Bulls to win their first URC title? Jack Conan RG Snyman

Josh van der Flier Jordie Barrett

Waterford and Clare will face off in the All-Ireland minor hurling final. When did the Déise last reach the showpiece? 2010 2013

2012 2011

Petra Kvitová announced her impending retirement from tennis this week. Where is she from? Slovakia Czech Republic

Austria Poland