FreeTest your knowledge

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Time to test yourself on the last seven days of sport.
5.01pm, 20 Jun 2025
7

Where will Ireland play the first leg of their Uefa Women's Nations League playoff against Belgium in October?
Tallaght Stadium
Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Aviva Stadium
Turners Cross
How many Irish players start for the Lions against Argentina?
3
4

5
2
Who scored the late Donegal winner that knocked Mayo out of the All-Ireland senior football championship?
Ciarán Moore
Michael Murphy

Patrick McBrearty
Ciarán Thompson
Which Northern Ireland Football League club did Shelbourne draw in the Champions League qualifiers?
Cliftonville
Linfield

Glentoran
Larne
Name the team that beat PSG at the Club World Cup on Thursday?
Benfica
Palmeiras

Fluminense
Botafogo
The Dublin ladies footballers romped to a 8-18 to 0-7 win last weekend - but against who?
Laois
Sligo

Longford
Leitrim
Who did not score a try as Leinster beat the Bulls to win their first URC title?
Jack Conan
RG Snyman

Josh van der Flier
Jordie Barrett
Waterford and Clare will face off in the All-Ireland minor hurling final. When did the Déise last reach the showpiece?
2010
2013

2012
2011
Petra Kvitová announced her impending retirement from tennis this week. Where is she from?
Slovakia
Czech Republic

Austria
Poland
And who won the US Open last weekend?
Robert MacIntyre
JJ Spaun

Adam Scott
Sam Burns
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

