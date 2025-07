There was some confusion over the result of Tipperary's All-Ireland SHC semi-final win over Kilkenny. What was the official final score? ©INPHO/James Crombie Tipperary 4-22 Kilkenny 0-32 Tipperary 4-21 Kilkenny 0-30

Tipperary 4-20 Kilkenny 0-30 Tipperary 4-23 Kilkenny 0-33

Which two teams will contest the Club World Cup final? Alamy Stock Photo Chelsea v PSG Fluminense v Real Madrid

Bayern Munich v Palmeiras Borussia Dortmund v Al Hilal

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will face off for a third time this weekend. Where will their title fight take place? ©INPHO/Gary Carr Croke Park Wembley Stadium

T-Mobile Arena Madison Square Garden

Which Irish player will captain the Lions in their final warm-up match against the AUNZ Invitational XV? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Mack Hansen ©INPHO/Billy Stickland James Ryan

©INPHO/Billy Stickland Tadhg Beirne ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Rónan Kelleher

Who scored the winning goal for St Patrick's Athletic in the first leg of their Uefa Conference League first-round qualifier against Hegelmann. ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Mason Melia ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Aidan Keena

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Simon Power ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Jason McClelland

Which team defeated holders England in their Euro 2025 opener? PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo France Netherlands

Wales Spain

Ben Healy won stage six of the Tour de France on Thursday. But do you know where fellow Irish rider Eddie Dunbar finished in that race? Peter Goding / Alamy Stock Photo Second Fifth

Sixth Fourth

Christian Horner was sacked as Red Bull team principal this week. When was he first appointed to that position? PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo 2006 2007

2005 2004

Which county did Tyrone defeat to win the All-Ireland minor football final this week? ©INPHO/Tom Maher Dublin Kerry

Kildare Galway