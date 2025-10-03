Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Advertisement
Team Europe celebrating their Ryder Cup victory. Alamy Stock Photo
Questions and Answers

5.01pm, 3 Oct 2025

Athlone Town retained their SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division title this week after defeating which side?
©INPHO/Tom O’Hanlon
Shelbourne
Cork City

Bohemians
Wexford Youths
Shane Lowry holed the decisive putt as Europe became Ryder Cup champions again, earning a half-point against which player on the US team?
UPI/Alamy Live News
Russell Henley
Alamy
Scottie Scheffler

Alamy/PA Images
Bryson DeChambeau
Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Patrick Cantlay
And what was the final score in the Ryder Cup?
AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
14-12
16-14

15-14
15-13
What colour medal did Ben Healy win at the Road World Cycling Championships in Rwanda?
Belga News Agency/Alamy Live News
Gold
Bronze

Silver
Derry's Jude McAtamney kicked two field goals for which NFL side on Sunday?
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
New York Giants
Los Angeles Chargers

Green Bay Packers
New York Jets
Which former Connacht player has been appointed as the new Head Coach of the Ireland men's U20 team?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
John Muldoon
©INPHO/James Crombie
Tiernan O'Halloran

©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Andrew Browne
© Lorraine O\'Sullivan/INPHO
Eric Elwood
Irish racer Alex Dunne has parted ways with the McLaren team. But do you know which county he is from?
©INPHO/Photosport/SPORTSPICS/Clay Cross
Dublin
Offaly

Cork
Kildare
Arsenal have broken the League of Ireland transfer record by signing Victor Ozhianvuna from which club?
©INPHO/James Crombie
Bohemians
Shelbourne

St Patrick's Athletic
Shamrock Rovers
The NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings took place at which Irish stadium on Sunday?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Croke Park
Aviva Stadium

Thomond Park
Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Kildare star Daniel Flynn has retired from inter-county football at what age?
©INPHO/Tom O’Hanlon
30
29

31
32
