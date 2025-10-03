Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Athlone Town retained their SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division title this week after defeating which side? ©INPHO/Tom O’Hanlon Shelbourne Cork City

Bohemians Wexford Youths

Shane Lowry holed the decisive putt as Europe became Ryder Cup champions again, earning a half-point against which player on the US team? UPI/Alamy Live News Russell Henley Alamy Scottie Scheffler

Alamy/PA Images Bryson DeChambeau Sipa US/Alamy Live News Patrick Cantlay

And what was the final score in the Ryder Cup? AP Photo/Matt Slocum) 14-12 16-14

15-14 15-13

What colour medal did Ben Healy win at the Road World Cycling Championships in Rwanda? Belga News Agency/Alamy Live News Gold Bronze

Silver

Derry's Jude McAtamney kicked two field goals for which NFL side on Sunday? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson New York Giants Los Angeles Chargers

Green Bay Packers New York Jets

Which former Connacht player has been appointed as the new Head Coach of the Ireland men's U20 team? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo John Muldoon ©INPHO/James Crombie Tiernan O'Halloran

©INPHO/Donall Farmer Andrew Browne © Lorraine O\'Sullivan/INPHO Eric Elwood

Irish racer Alex Dunne has parted ways with the McLaren team. But do you know which county he is from? ©INPHO/Photosport/SPORTSPICS/Clay Cross Dublin Offaly

Cork Kildare

Arsenal have broken the League of Ireland transfer record by signing Victor Ozhianvuna from which club? ©INPHO/James Crombie Bohemians Shelbourne

St Patrick's Athletic Shamrock Rovers

The NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings took place at which Irish stadium on Sunday? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Croke Park Aviva Stadium

Thomond Park Páirc Uí Chaoimh