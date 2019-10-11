Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Rhys McClenaghan this week secured qualification for next summer's Olympics, but which one of these Irish athletes has also assured themselves of a place at Tokyo 2020? Inpho Inpho Natalya Coyle Inpho Mick Clohisey

Inpho Oliver Dingley Inpho Nhat Nguyen

Paul McShane has joined which League One club? PA Portsmouth Ipswich Town

Blackpool Rochdale

Which of these players did not score in Leinster's eight-try rout of the Ospreys at the RDS? Inpho Ross Byrne Rónan Kelleher

Max Deegan Michael Milne

Who was ratified as the new Kerry U20 football manager, taking over from Jack O'Connor? Inpho Mike Quirke John Sugrue

Aidan O'Mahony Tommy Griffin

Who was sent off in last night's U21 European Championship qualifier as Stephen Kenny's Ireland drew with Italy? Inpho Conor Coventry Inpho Troy Parrott

Inpho Jason Knight Inpho Liam Scales

Petr Cech this week came out of retirement to make a surprise return in what sport? PA Basketball Cricket

Ice hockey Bowling

Rianna Jarrett scored her first international goal on Tuesday as Ireland beat Ukraine in Tallaght. What club does the striker play for? Inpho Shelbourne DLR Waves

Peamount United Wexford Youths

Who will Dublin face in their opening Leinster SFC game next summer? Inpho Wicklow Kildare

Westmeath Louth

Aaron Connolly became the first Irish teenager to score a Premier League brace since who when he fired a match-winning double against Tottenham last Saturday? PA PA Robbie Keane PA Shane Long

PA Michael Obafemi PA Damien Duff

Who is set to make their first appearance of the 2019 World Cup on Saturday when Ireland face Samoa? Inpho Joey Carbery Inpho Tadhg Beirne

Inpho Jean Kleyn Inpho Robbie Henshaw