Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Dublin: 13 °C Friday 11 October, 2019
By The42 Team Friday 11 Oct 2019, 5:00 PM
39 minutes ago 3,714 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4846253

Rhys McClenaghan this week secured qualification for next summer's Olympics, but which one of these Irish athletes has also assured themselves of a place at Tokyo 2020?
Inpho
Inpho
Natalya Coyle
Inpho
Mick Clohisey

Inpho
Oliver Dingley
Inpho
Nhat Nguyen
Paul McShane has joined which League One club?
PA
Portsmouth
Ipswich Town

Blackpool
Rochdale
Which of these players did not score in Leinster's eight-try rout of the Ospreys at the RDS?
Inpho
Ross Byrne
Rónan Kelleher

Max Deegan
Michael Milne
Who was ratified as the new Kerry U20 football manager, taking over from Jack O'Connor?
Inpho
Mike Quirke
John Sugrue

Aidan O'Mahony
Tommy Griffin
Who was sent off in last night's U21 European Championship qualifier as Stephen Kenny's Ireland drew with Italy?
Inpho
Conor Coventry
Inpho
Troy Parrott

Inpho
Jason Knight
Inpho
Liam Scales
Petr Cech this week came out of retirement to make a surprise return in what sport?
PA
Basketball
Cricket

Ice hockey
Bowling
Rianna Jarrett scored her first international goal on Tuesday as Ireland beat Ukraine in Tallaght. What club does the striker play for?
Inpho
Shelbourne
DLR Waves

Peamount United
Wexford Youths
Who will Dublin face in their opening Leinster SFC game next summer?
Inpho
Wicklow
Kildare

Westmeath
Louth
Aaron Connolly became the first Irish teenager to score a Premier League brace since who when he fired a match-winning double against Tottenham last Saturday?
PA
PA
Robbie Keane
PA
Shane Long

PA
Michael Obafemi
PA
Damien Duff
Who is set to make their first appearance of the 2019 World Cup on Saturday when Ireland face Samoa?
Inpho
Joey Carbery
Inpho
Tadhg Beirne

Inpho
Jean Kleyn
Inpho
Robbie Henshaw
Bonus question: In the week's biggest story, name the WAG at the centre of the Coleen Rooney Instagram scandal....
PA
PA
It's.......Rebekah Vardy.
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

 

