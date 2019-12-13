TagsSee other tags
Tags
Know your sport? The Sports Quiz of the Week is here
Here are this week’s eyebrow-raisers.
Napoli moved swiftly this week, sacking Carlo Ancelotti and replacing him with which 2006 World Cup winner?
Gennaro Gattuso
Marco Materazzi
Simone Perrotta
Vincenzo Iaquinta
Last season's NBA finals MVP Kawhi Leonard was presented his Championship ring in Toronto this week. What gesture features on the ring?
Name the All-Ireland winner who was elected Offaly county board chairman this week.
Seamus Darby
Dáithí Regan
Hubert Rigney
Michael Duignan
Who is the only non-Irish nominee for the 2019 RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year?
Ross Enamait
Vera Pauw
Ben Higson
Dan McFarland
Duncan 'Big Dunc' Ferguson will remain in temporary charge of Everton this week. Which fellow former Toffees striker is working as his assistant?
Daniel Amokachi
Danny Cadamarteri
Francis Jeffers
Paul Rideout
Russia were this week slapped with another doping ban. For how long are they due to be absent from major international competition?
Two years
Three years
Four years
Five years
Name the fighter who, five months on from an 'adverse finding' on a drug test, has been cleared to be a mandatory challenger for the WBC heavyweight title
Anthony Joshua
Dillian Whyte
Andy Ruiz Jnr
Oscar Rivas
Who captained Dublin's Ballyboden St-Enda's to win the Leinster final last Sunday?
Brian Bobbett
Colm Basquel
Ryan Basquel
Conal Keaney
Ronnie O'Sullivan refused to shake hands with opponent James Cahill this week. Why?
Cahill said 'you should have stayed retired, old man' before the match.
O'Sullivan walked the wrong way around the table and missed the chance.
O'Sullivan has 'a germ thing'.
It's nonsense. Why is it necessary to shake hands before a friendly game of snooker?
Who is the current head coach of New Zealand's rugby team?
Steve Hansen
Ian Foster
Joe Schmidt
Eddie Jones
You scored out of !
Gold!
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
You're o close you can smell the cigars, but you missed out
You scored out of !
Sure listen, it's tough for us all.
Contribute to this story:
Read next:
Embed this post
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (5)