Know your sport? The Sports Quiz of the Week is here

Napoli moved swiftly this week, sacking Carlo Ancelotti and replacing him with which 2006 World Cup winner? Gennaro Gattuso Marco Materazzi

Simone Perrotta Vincenzo Iaquinta

Last season's NBA finals MVP Kawhi Leonard was presented his Championship ring in Toronto this week. What gesture features on the ring?



Name the All-Ireland winner who was elected Offaly county board chairman this week. Seamus Darby Dáithí Regan

Hubert Rigney Michael Duignan

Who is the only non-Irish nominee for the 2019 RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year? Ross Enamait Vera Pauw

Ben Higson Dan McFarland

Duncan 'Big Dunc' Ferguson will remain in temporary charge of Everton this week. Which fellow former Toffees striker is working as his assistant? Daniel Amokachi Danny Cadamarteri

Francis Jeffers Paul Rideout

Russia were this week slapped with another doping ban. For how long are they due to be absent from major international competition? Two years Three years

Four years Five years

Name the fighter who, five months on from an 'adverse finding' on a drug test, has been cleared to be a mandatory challenger for the WBC heavyweight title Anthony Joshua Dillian Whyte

Andy Ruiz Jnr Oscar Rivas

Who captained Dublin's Ballyboden St-Enda's to win the Leinster final last Sunday? Brian Bobbett Colm Basquel

Ryan Basquel Conal Keaney

Ronnie O'Sullivan refused to shake hands with opponent James Cahill this week. Why? Cahill said 'you should have stayed retired, old man' before the match. O'Sullivan walked the wrong way around the table and missed the chance.

O'Sullivan has 'a germ thing'. It's nonsense. Why is it necessary to shake hands before a friendly game of snooker?