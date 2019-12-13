This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 13 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Know your sport? The Sports Quiz of the Week is here

Here are this week’s eyebrow-raisers.

By The42 Team Friday 13 Dec 2019, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,684 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4929977

Napoli moved swiftly this week, sacking Carlo Ancelotti and replacing him with which 2006 World Cup winner?
Gennaro Gattuso
Marco Materazzi

Simone Perrotta
Vincenzo Iaquinta
Last season's NBA finals MVP Kawhi Leonard was presented his Championship ring in Toronto this week. What gesture features on the ring?

Name the All-Ireland winner who was elected Offaly county board chairman this week.
Seamus Darby
Dáithí Regan

Hubert Rigney
Michael Duignan
Who is the only non-Irish nominee for the 2019 RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year?
Ross Enamait
Vera Pauw

Ben Higson
Dan McFarland
Duncan 'Big Dunc' Ferguson will remain in temporary charge of Everton this week. Which fellow former Toffees striker is working as his assistant?
Daniel Amokachi
Danny Cadamarteri

Francis Jeffers
Paul Rideout
Russia were this week slapped with another doping ban. For how long are they due to be absent from major international competition?
Two years
Three years

Four years
Five years
Name the fighter who, five months on from an 'adverse finding' on a drug test, has been cleared to be a mandatory challenger for the WBC heavyweight title
Anthony Joshua
Dillian Whyte

Andy Ruiz Jnr
Oscar Rivas
Who captained Dublin's Ballyboden St-Enda's to win the Leinster final last Sunday?
Brian Bobbett
Colm Basquel

Ryan Basquel
Conal Keaney
Ronnie O'Sullivan refused to shake hands with opponent James Cahill this week. Why?
Cahill said 'you should have stayed retired, old man' before the match.
O'Sullivan walked the wrong way around the table and missed the chance.

O'Sullivan has 'a germ thing'.
It's nonsense. Why is it necessary to shake hands before a friendly game of snooker?
Who is the current head coach of New Zealand's rugby team?
Steve Hansen
Ian Foster

Joe Schmidt
Eddie Jones
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold!
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
You're o close you can smell the cigars, but you missed out
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Sure listen, it's tough for us all.
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie