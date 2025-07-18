Advertisement
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to get stuck into.
7.31am, 18 Jul 2025

Friday 18 July

6.30am
Golf, The Open
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf

8.30am
Rugby, Samoa v Scotland
Premier Sports 2 and BBC iPlayer

10.40am
AFL, Brisbane Lions v Western Bulldogs 
TNT Sports 4

11.30am
Cricket, Zimbabwe v New Zealand, International T20
TNT Sports 3 

12pm
Cycling, Tour de France — Stage 13
TG4, TNT Sports 1 and ITV4

1.15pm
Racing, Haydock, Nottingham, Hamilton, Pontefract, Newmarket, Killarney and Down Patrick
Racing TV

7.35pm
Spain v Switzerland, Euro 2025 quarter-final
RTÉ 2 and BBC 1

8pm
Rugby, Super League – Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity; Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils
Sky Sports Plus

10pm
Golf, Barracuda Championship
Sky Sports Golf

Saturday 19 July

4.20am
AFL, Hawthorn v Port Adelaide
TNT Sports 1

7.15am
AFL, Sydney Swans v North Melbourne
TNT Sports 1

8am
Rugby, New Zealand v France
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action

9am
Golf, The Open
Sky Sports Golf

10.30am
Cricket, Women’s One-Day International — England v India
Sky Sports Cricket

10.35am
AFL, Carlton v Melbourne
TNT Sports 4

11am
Rugby, Australia v British & Irish Lions 
Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event

11.10am
AFL, West Coast Eagles v Richmond 
TNT Sports Extra

11.30am
Cycling, Tour de France — Stage 14
TG4, TNT Sports and ITV4

1.30pm
Racing, Market Rasen and The Curragh
ITV1 

2pm
Athletics, London Diamond League
Virgin Media 2 and BBC1

2.30pm
Rugby, World U20 Rugby Championship — Ireland v Spain
Rugby Pass

2.30pm
Racing, The Curragh
RTÉ 2

2.55pm
Rugby, Super League — Wigan Warriors v Hull
BBC 2 and Sky Sports Plus

4.10pm
Rugby, South Africa v Georgia
Sky Sports Action

4.55pm
GAA, All-Ireland Ladies Senior Semi-finals (Kerry v Meath; Dublin v Galway)
TG4

4.55pm
Soccer, Eintracht Frankfurt v FSV Frankfurt
Premier Sports 2

5pm
Soccer, Scottish League Cup — Stirling v Albion Hearts
Premier Sports 1

6pm
Rugby, Super League — Catalans Dragons v Hull KR
Sky Sports Mix

7pm
Darts, World Matchplay
Sky Sports Plus and Sky Sports Main Event

7.30pm
France v Germany, Euro 2025 quarter-final
RTÉ 2 and ITV 1

8.40pm
Rugby, Argentina v Uruguay 
Sky Sports Plus

10pm
Golf, Barracuda Championship
Sky Sports Golf 

10.05pm
Rugby, USA v England
Rugby Pass

Sunday 20 July

1am
UFC 318, Max Holloway v Dustin Poirier 
TNT Sports 1

4.10am
AFL, Geelong Cats v St Kilda
TNT Sports 2

6am
AFL, Collingwood v Fremantle
TNT Sports 3

7.30am
AFL, Adelaide Crows v Gold Coast Suns
TNT Sports 1

8am
Golf, The Open
Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event

12pm
Cricket, Zimbabwe v South Africa –  International T20
TNT Sports Extra

12.05pm
Cycling, Tour De France — Stage 15
TG4, TNT Sports 1 and ITV4

1.15pm
Racing, Stratford, Redcar and the Curragh
Racing TV

2.15pm
GAA, All-Ireland SHC Final — Cork v Tipperary
RTÉ 2 and BBC 2

2.55pm
Soccer, Rapid Vienna v Union Berlin
Premier Sports 1

3pm
Rugby, Super League — Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves
Sky Sports Plus

7.30pm
Darts, World Matchplay
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena

9pm
Golf, Barracuda Championship
Sky Sports Golf

9.30pm
The Sunday Game
RTÉ 2

