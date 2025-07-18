The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Friday 18 July
6.30am
Golf, The Open
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf
8.30am
Rugby, Samoa v Scotland
Premier Sports 2 and BBC iPlayer
10.40am
AFL, Brisbane Lions v Western Bulldogs
TNT Sports 4
11.30am
Cricket, Zimbabwe v New Zealand, International T20
TNT Sports 3
12pm
Cycling, Tour de France — Stage 13
TG4, TNT Sports 1 and ITV4
1.15pm
Racing, Haydock, Nottingham, Hamilton, Pontefract, Newmarket, Killarney and Down Patrick
Racing TV
7.35pm
Spain v Switzerland, Euro 2025 quarter-final
RTÉ 2 and BBC 1
8pm
Rugby, Super League – Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity; Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils
Sky Sports Plus
10pm
Golf, Barracuda Championship
Sky Sports Golf
Saturday 19 July
4.20am
AFL, Hawthorn v Port Adelaide
TNT Sports 1
7.15am
AFL, Sydney Swans v North Melbourne
TNT Sports 1
8am
Rugby, New Zealand v France
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action
9am
Golf, The Open
Sky Sports Golf
10.30am
Cricket, Women’s One-Day International — England v India
Sky Sports Cricket
10.35am
AFL, Carlton v Melbourne
TNT Sports 4
11am
Rugby, Australia v British & Irish Lions
Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event
11.10am
AFL, West Coast Eagles v Richmond
TNT Sports Extra
11.30am
Cycling, Tour de France — Stage 14
TG4, TNT Sports and ITV4
1.30pm
Racing, Market Rasen and The Curragh
ITV1
2pm
Athletics, London Diamond League
Virgin Media 2 and BBC1
2.30pm
Rugby, World U20 Rugby Championship — Ireland v Spain
Rugby Pass
2.30pm
Racing, The Curragh
RTÉ 2
2.55pm
Rugby, Super League — Wigan Warriors v Hull
BBC 2 and Sky Sports Plus
4.10pm
Rugby, South Africa v Georgia
Sky Sports Action
4.55pm
GAA, All-Ireland Ladies Senior Semi-finals (Kerry v Meath; Dublin v Galway)
TG4
4.55pm
Soccer, Eintracht Frankfurt v FSV Frankfurt
Premier Sports 2
5pm
Soccer, Scottish League Cup — Stirling v Albion Hearts
Premier Sports 1
6pm
Rugby, Super League — Catalans Dragons v Hull KR
Sky Sports Mix
7pm
Darts, World Matchplay
Sky Sports Plus and Sky Sports Main Event
7.30pm
France v Germany, Euro 2025 quarter-final
RTÉ 2 and ITV 1
8.40pm
Rugby, Argentina v Uruguay
Sky Sports Plus
10pm
Golf, Barracuda Championship
Sky Sports Golf
10.05pm
Rugby, USA v England
Rugby Pass
Sunday 20 July
1am
UFC 318, Max Holloway v Dustin Poirier
TNT Sports 1
4.10am
AFL, Geelong Cats v St Kilda
TNT Sports 2
6am
AFL, Collingwood v Fremantle
TNT Sports 3
7.30am
AFL, Adelaide Crows v Gold Coast Suns
TNT Sports 1
8am
Golf, The Open
Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event
12pm
Cricket, Zimbabwe v South Africa – International T20
TNT Sports Extra
12.05pm
Cycling, Tour De France — Stage 15
TG4, TNT Sports 1 and ITV4
1.15pm
Racing, Stratford, Redcar and the Curragh
Racing TV
2.15pm
GAA, All-Ireland SHC Final — Cork v Tipperary
RTÉ 2 and BBC 2
2.55pm
Soccer, Rapid Vienna v Union Berlin
Premier Sports 1
3pm
Rugby, Super League — Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves
Sky Sports Plus
7.30pm
Darts, World Matchplay
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena
9pm
Golf, Barracuda Championship
Sky Sports Golf
9.30pm
The Sunday Game
RTÉ 2
