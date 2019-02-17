This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 17 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A 'genial genius' in the GAA and more of the week's best sportswriting

Switch the kettle on, put your feet up and enjoy some of our favourite pieces from the past seven days.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Feb 2019, 8:30 AM
49 minutes ago 910 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4495694

Eamon McGee Eamon McGee

“Mickey Harte came to Gaoth Dobhair last Saturday and spoke to the players. He visited the Roartys. McGee’s personal beliefs as an atheist with a passion for science and graphic novels and an outlook that would leave him diametrically opposed to Harte in almost every way, yet there was comfort in Harte’s message.”

– In a piece with Michael Foley for The Sunday Times, Eamon McGee reflects on the death of Mícheál Roarty and the effect it has had on Gaoth Dobhair.

SSE Airtricity League Launch Players from the 10 Premier Division clubs at the 2019 SSE Airtricity League launch. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“It isn’t rich, global or cool. It’s about the appeal of the local game, and the chance to watch it played live by people who might live next door than on another financial planet. The very things that put it in the Premier League’s shade are also what make it singular. That may not allow it thrive in the manner to which some aspire. But it’s also why it will always survive.”

– The constant talk of how to ‘fix’ the League of Ireland should be matched by appreciation for its resilience, writes Brian O’Connor in the Irish Times.

John Morrison John Morrison, RIP. Source: INPHO

“Back when [Turlough O'Brien] was managing Éire Óg teams, he’d come across an article about Morrison and these coaching books he’d written, and so took it upon himself to drive up to Armagh. Didn’t have the man’s number, or even his address, but later that evening was knocking on a door on Cathedral Terrace. John Morrison, I presume? And at that the smiling stranger welcomed in a friend for life.”

Kieran Shannon for the Irish Examiner on the late John Morrison.

NBA Star Steph Curry Manila Visit Steph Curry Source: Dennis Jerome Acosta

“I’ve always tried to be multidimensional. Whether it leads to the assist or not doesn’t really matter. It’s just about making the right play.”

– Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry speaks to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Saturday Cork showdowns, Horgan points the way and a Harty Cup breakthrough
    Saturday Cork showdowns, Horgan points the way and a Harty Cup breakthrough
    Horgan shoots 0-16 to secure first hurling league win for Cork as they see off Clare
    As It Happened: Cork v Clare, National Hurling League Division 1A
    FOOTBALL
    'Worst pitch I've played on': Man City hero Phil Foden unimpressed with Newport surface
    'Worst pitch I've played on': Man City hero Phil Foden unimpressed with Newport surface
    'I had no choice' - Ramos shocked by yellow card fuss
    Bayern pile pressure on Dortmund in Bundesliga title race as Coman nets brace in dramatic win
    IRELAND
    'I rang Brian to tell him I was going to retire... it took him nearly ten days to get back to me'
    'I rang Brian to tell him I was going to retire... it took him nearly ten days to get back to me'
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie