A 'genial genius' in the GAA and more of the week's best sportswriting

Eamon McGee

“Mickey Harte came to Gaoth Dobhair last Saturday and spoke to the players. He visited the Roartys. McGee’s personal beliefs as an atheist with a passion for science and graphic novels and an outlook that would leave him diametrically opposed to Harte in almost every way, yet there was comfort in Harte’s message.”

– In a piece with Michael Foley for The Sunday Times, Eamon McGee reflects on the death of Mícheál Roarty and the effect it has had on Gaoth Dobhair.

Players from the 10 Premier Division clubs at the 2019 SSE Airtricity League launch. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“It isn’t rich, global or cool. It’s about the appeal of the local game, and the chance to watch it played live by people who might live next door than on another financial planet. The very things that put it in the Premier League’s shade are also what make it singular. That may not allow it thrive in the manner to which some aspire. But it’s also why it will always survive.”

– The constant talk of how to ‘fix’ the League of Ireland should be matched by appreciation for its resilience, writes Brian O’Connor in the Irish Times.

John Morrison, RIP. Source: INPHO

“Back when [Turlough O'Brien] was managing Éire Óg teams, he’d come across an article about Morrison and these coaching books he’d written, and so took it upon himself to drive up to Armagh. Didn’t have the man’s number, or even his address, but later that evening was knocking on a door on Cathedral Terrace. John Morrison, I presume? And at that the smiling stranger welcomed in a friend for life.”

– Kieran Shannon for the Irish Examiner on the late John Morrison.

Steph Curry Source: Dennis Jerome Acosta

“I’ve always tried to be multidimensional. Whether it leads to the assist or not doesn’t really matter. It’s just about making the right play.”

– Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry speaks to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.

