Harry Kane on the double as Spurs boost Europa League hopes with win over Leicester

Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham beat Leicester in a huge game in the race for European football.

Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Leicester City

A HARRY KANE masterclass helped Tottenham strengthen their Europa League hopes with a 3-0 win over Leicester, whose own European ambitions suffered a damaging blow.

After James Justin’s early own goal, Kane scored two picturebook goals in the first half to leave Jose Mourinho’s men in the top six with just one game to go.

There are so many permutations over possible European qualification, with Wolves and Manchester United’s Europa League campaigns and Arsenal’s FA Cup hopes a factor, but Spurs are at least looking after their own business with a fourth Premier League win in a row.

And there is little surprise that Kane was the man to inspire it, with his tally now standing at 16 goals in 14 games against Leicester.

Leicester might also be looking at Europa League qualification after a loss that hands Manchester United the impetus in the race for the Champions League as they remain level on points, but with United still having two games to play.

The Foxes will be watching the match with West Ham on Wednesday with eager eyes, but will know they are likely to have to beat United in next week’s final game of the season if they are to finish in the top four.

Spurs enjoyed the dream start as they took the lead in the sixth minute. A brilliant ball set Son Heung-min clear down the left and the South Korean’s shot was cruelly deflected off Justin, wrong-footing Kasper Schmeichel and heading into the bottom corner.

Spurs then hit their visitors with a two-goal salvo in three minutes before the break to kill the game.

Kane got his first of the afternoon in trademark style to finish a lightning quick counter-attack in the 37th minute. The hosts cleared a corner and in seconds were up at the other end, with Lucas Moura playing in Kane to slide home a first-time effort.

Moura was again the provider shortly after, as he won back possession, but this was all about Kane. Picking up Moura’s slightly over-hit pass, he cut inside Ryan Bennett and curled a superb effort inside the far post for his 17th league goal of the season.

