Lucas strike averts FA Cup upset as Spurs deny Boro

LUCAS MOURA SPARED Tottenham an FA Cup upset by scoring a second-half equaliser in his side’s 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been in erratic form in the Premier League and they showed little improvement at the Riverside Stadium, where Ashley Fletcher scored his fourth goal in five games to give Boro the lead early in the second half.

Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate’s hopes of claiming a Premier League scalp against one of his former teams were dented as Lucas headed Spurs back on terms 11 minutes later, but the Championship club’s supporters will not begrudge him a grand day out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the replay.

A troublesome afternoon for Mourinho saw midfielder Harry Winks suffer a suspected ankle injury, but it is defensive lapses and an apparent lack of confidence that should most concern the Spurs boss.

Whether or not Spurs embark on a lengthy cup run, they must address an erratic run of form that has seen them win just one of their last five games in all competitions.

For long periods Tottenham were matched by a team that endured a 10-game winless Championship run between September and November, and the improvement the Premier League’s sixth-placed team eventually delivered did little to gloss over their shortcomings all over the pitch.

What’s next?

Boro will hope to extend their four-game Championship winning streak when they entertain Derby County on Saturday, while Tottenham attempt to put the brakes on Liverpool’s title charge as the Premier League leaders travel to North London.

Early FA Cup results:

Bristol Rovers 2 Coventry 2

Burton Albion 2 Northampton Town 4

Charlton Athletic 0 West Brom 1

Chelsea 2 Nottingham Forest 0

Crewe 1 Barnsley 3

Crystal Palace 0 Derby 1

QPR 5 Swansea 1

Sheffield Utd 2 AFC Fylde 1