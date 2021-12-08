Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 8 December 2021
Advertisement

Spurs' Europa Conference League clash postponed due to Covid outbreak

Antonio Conte revealed earlier today that eight of his players and five members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

By AFP Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 9:31 PM
6 minutes ago 149 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5624384
The game was due to take place on Thursday.
Image: PA
The game was due to take place on Thursday.
The game was due to take place on Thursday.
Image: PA

TOTTENHAM’S EUROPA CONFERENCE League clash with Rennes on Thursday has been postponed following a severe coronavirus outbreak at the Premier League club.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte revealed earlier on Wednesday that eight of his players and five members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

“We can confirm that our UEFA Europa Conference League Group G home fixture against Stade Rennais will not take place tomorrow (Thursday 9 December at 8pm UK) after a number of positive Covid-19 cases at the club,” a Tottenham statement said.

More to follow…

© – AFP, 2021

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie