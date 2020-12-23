Bale, Kane on target as Spurs see off Stoke in Carabao quarter

BEN DAVIES’ BRILLIANT 70th minute strike tipped the balance for Spurs before they ran out 1-3 winners over Stoke in tonight’s first Carabao Cup quarter final.

The defender found himself in shooting range and executed a flawless low drive from 25 yards to give Spurs a 1-2 lead when the game had been in the balance.

Gareth Bale earlier made a scoring return to the Spurs starting line-up, getting a subtle touch on Harry Winks’ 22nd minute inswinger as he stood motionless in the middle of the Stoke penalty area.

Spurs carried the lead through half-time and looked close to sealing the tie when Lucas Moura went down for a penalty appeal early in the second half. But it was Michael O’Neill’s men who reignited the match when Jacob Brown’s dangerous low cross from the right found Jordan Thompson stealing in at the back post ahead of James McClean to drive in a powerful finish.

Mourinho was far from impressed with his rotated side and Dele Alli was substituted with just under 25 minutes remaining as the Portuguese coach sent Erik Lamela on to boost Spurs’ attacking prospects.

It turned out to be his full back who thumped his side back in the lead. And after Son Heung-Min had a goal ruled out, Harry Kane emphatically ended the contest by blasting beyond Andy Lonergan and into the roof of the net with nine minutes remaining.

The semi-final draw will take place tonight after Everton take on Manchester United.