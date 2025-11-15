Late scoring surge sends St Finbarr's into Munster senior football semi-final

St Finbarr’s 1-17

Clonmel Commercials 2-11

A PULSATING CONCLUSION to this Munster senior quarter-final as the advantage swung St Finbarr’s way thanks to a brilliant late run of scores.

Trailing 2-11 to 1-13 with only two minutes of normal time left on the clock, St Finbarr’s reeled off four points without reply. William Buckley kickstarted the scoring run, and then Cillian Myers-Murray, their Cork final scoring hero, edged them in front.

Having gained a grip on the Commercials kickout, they clinched success with injury-time fisted points by Buckley and Ian Maguire. There was a frantic phase of play at the end as Commercials chased the goal to rescue them but a series of shots in a crowd were blocked by the St Finbarr’s rearguard to secure a semi-final against Clare champions Éire Óg Ennis.

The home team received a major boost in the 13th minute when Michael Quinlivan created the opening for Cian Smith to fire his shot to the net. It tied the game at 1-3 to 0-6 and served as a perfect response to a brilliant two-pointer registered by St Finbarr’s captain Steven Sherlock moments previously.

That was the launchpad for Clonmel Commercials to claim a grip on the game around the middle, powered by Seamus and Jack Kennedy, and Quinlivan. They had manufactured a 1-7 to 0-7 advantage with five minutes left in the half, before St Finbarr’s injected life into their challenge. A break by Brian Hayes saw him cut through and while his left-foot shot was blocked by goalkeeper Shane Ryan, Conor Dennehy was on hand to convert the rebound to the net.

The half ended with points traded, a wonderful two-pointer by Darragh O’Connor for Commercials and a Sherlock point at the opposite end, leaving the home team narrowly in front 1-9 to 1-8.

More to follow…

St Finbarr’s

1. Darragh Newman

5. Dylan Quinn, 6. Alan O’Connor, 4. Sam Ryan

2. Billy Hennessy, 3. Jamie Burns, 12. Conor Dennehy

8. Ian Maguire 9. Brian Hayes

7. Ciarán Doolan, 10. William Buckley, 14. Ethan Twomey

17. Enda Dennehy, 15. Rickey Barrett, 11. Steven Sherlock (captain)

Clonmel Commercials

1. Shane Ryan

2. Tadhg Condon, 3. James Morris, 4. Ross Slattery

10. Rory O’Dowd, 6. Séamus Kennedy (captain), 7. Cathal Deely

9. Jack Kennedy, 22. Joe Higgins

13. Ross Peters, 14. Michael Quinlivan, 8. Darragh O’Connor

15. Cian Smith, 11. Seán O’Connor, 12. Peter McGarry

Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare)