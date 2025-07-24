Shamrock Rovers ease to win in Gibraltar

St Joseph’s 0

Shamrock Rovers 4

SHAMROCK ROVERS earned a 4-0 victory over St Joseph’s in today’s first leg of the Uefa Conference League second-round qualifier at Europa Point Stadium.

The emphatic win all but ensures the Hoops will progress, with next week’s return match looking like a formality.

Rory Gaffney’s early clinical finish put Stephen Bradley’s side in the driving seat.

The Irish side then blew away their rivals in an eight-minute second-half period, as goals from Danny Mandroiu, John McGovern, and Jack Byrne sealed the win.

The Premier Division leaders survived a couple of scares, but the scoreline was ultimately a fair reflection of the gap in quality between the two teams.

Rovers went into the game with fresh memories of a superb 2024-25 Conference League campaign, when they made it to the knockout phase before being beaten by Molde on penalties.

St Joseph’s, meanwhile, were perceived as the underdogs, but did secure an upset victory over NIFL Premiership side Cliftonville in the last round, prevailing 5-4 on aggregate after extra time.

The winners of the tie will face either Malta’s Floriana or Kosovo’s Ballkani, with the latter holding a 4-2 advantage from Tuesday’s home first leg.

The hosts began brightly as Rovers were given an early warning.

Álvaro Rey’s free kick from the right was met by the head of Manuel Sánchez, but Ed McGinty got down well to make the save.

Advertisement

The Gibraltarians continued to look dangerous, as Pablo Rodríguez burst towards the goal but ballooned a shot well over.

Yet Rovers grew into the game and took the lead in the 13th minute.

Rory Gaffney latched on to a lofted through pass by Dylan Watts and finished with aplomb, chipping over the onrushing Bradley Banda and into the net.

St Joseph’s still carried a threat, though, and Facu Álvarez narrowly blasted a shot wide from the edge of the area after a well-worked set-piece routine.

The home side were then nearly caught out down the other end. Watts’ quick free kick found Graham Burke, whose first-time shot from a tight angle was parried away by Banda.

As the half drew to a close, St Joseph’s were enjoying plenty of possession and territory, but rarely tested McGinty, as the Hoops comfortably dealt with their attacks.

A view of Rovers’ fans at the match. Martin Seras Lima / INPHO Martin Seras Lima / INPHO / INPHO

There was an early let-off for the League of Ireland outfit in the second half.

Manolín got on the end of Ángel Martínez’s corner, but the midfielder’s powerful header was a few inches wide.

Danny Mandroiu then went close. After receiving the ball on the edge of the area after a short corner, the ex-Lincoln City man guided an effort narrowly over the bar.

After a relatively uneventful period, Rovers doubled their advantage with 23 minutes of normal time remaining.

An initial effort from distance by Josh Honohan was saved. The rebound fell to Mandroiu, whose low shot found the back of the net via a wicked deflection.

As the game entered its dying stages, Stephen Bradley introduced Michael Noonan and McGovern, and the pair made an instant impact.

Noonan’s cross from the left fell perfectly for the former Dungannon Swifts man, whose hooked first-time finish appeared to have all but ended the tie as a contest.

Another substitute, Jack Byrne, then got in on the act. The midfielder collected a pass from McGovern on the edge of the area and curled an unstoppable shot into the corner of the net.

Álvaro Rey’s curled effort drifted over, and Manolín also headed just wide from a Juanma González corner as the hosts threatened a late consolation.

But barring a disaster next week, the Hoops will need to come through just two more rounds to emulate last season’s achievement of reaching the league phase.

St Joseph’s: 1. Bradley Banda 2. Ethan Jolley (Volz 29) 4. Javi Paul 5. Geovanni Barba 12. Ángel Martínez (Forján 58) 6. Manolín 22. Juanma González 23. Facu Álvarez 25. Adrián Armental (Gibson 58) 9. Pablo Rodríguez 10. Álvaro Rey (Amadou 86)

Subs: 13. Marcos Zappacosta 3. Jayce Olivero 7. Javi Forján 11. Leon Volz 15. Ethan Santos 17. Mitchell Gibson 19. Juanfri 24. Hassane Amadou

Shamrock Rovers: 1. Ed McGinty 2. Josh Honohan 4. Roberto Lopes 5. Lee Grace 6. Dan Cleary 21. Danny Grant (Nugent 80) 17. Matt Healy 7. Dylan Watts (McEneff 64) 14. Danny Mandroiu (McGovern 71) 10. Graham Burke (Byrne 64) 20. Rory Gaffney (Noonan 71)

Subs: 25. Lee Steacy 8. Aaron McEneff 11. Sean Kavanagh 15. Darragh Nugent 16. Gary O’Neill 22. Cian Barrett 27. Cory O’Sullivan 29. Jack Byrne 31. Michael Noonan 36. Victor Ozhianvuna 88. John McGovern

Referee: Matthew McDermid (Scotland)