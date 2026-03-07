Presentation College (Athenry) 1-18 St Flannan’s (Ennis) 1-13
IT WILL BE a Kilkenny-Galway showdown in Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day after today’s All-Ireland schools senior A hurling semi-final action.
St Kieran’s Kilkenny saw off Nenagh CBS by three points in Rathdowney, while later Galway’s Pres College Athenry defeated St Flannan’s Ennis by five points in Kilbeacanty.
The result will see Pres College Athenry contest the final for the fifth time in seven seasons. They have lost in their previous four appearances, including three at the hands of St Kieran’s and were defeated by Thurles CBS by a point last year.
The Galway team will chase this title for the first time, whereas the heavyweight presence of St Kieran’s have won seven of the last ten deciders.
St Kieran's and Presentation Athenry book Croke Park date for All-Ireland final
Results -
Croke Cup (All-Ireland Schools SAHC) semi-finals
