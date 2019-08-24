This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Harry Kenny resigns as St Patrick's Athletic manager following FAI Cup exit

The 57-year-old has left his position as manager following last night’s FAI Cup exit to UCD.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 24 Aug 2019, 5:21 PM
51 minutes ago
Kenny's side fell 3-1 to UCD in the FAI Cup last night.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

HARRY KENNY’S TIME in charge of St Patrick’s Athletic has come to an end, with the 57-year-old resigning his post after falling to a disappointing FAI Cup exit to UCD on Friday night.

The Dubliner was appointed to succeed Liam Buckley late last year, but has lasted just eight months in charge after a poor debut season at Richmond Park.

The Saints recruited a number of top signings in anticipation of a big season in Inchicore as the club aimed for a return to the European places in 2019.

However the club currently sit in fifth spot, six points off Derry City, and will go without silverware after exiting both the EA Sports Cup and FAI Cup.

“Chairman Garrett Kelleher would like to thank Harry for his professionalism over the last year and in his earlier role as assistant manager,” a club statement confirming Kenny’s depature said on Saturday.

“Harry would like to thank all involved with St Pat’s for the support given to him and wishes the club the best of luck in the future.”

