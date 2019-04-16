This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 16 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

St Pat's hope to resurrect plans for 12,000-seater stadium by putting pressure on local politicians

The club have drawn up plans for a new stadium which would form part of a major development in Inchicore.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 3:35 PM
33 minutes ago 660 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4594483

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have not given up hope of completing plans for a new 12,000-seater stadium and have asked the public to put pressure on politicians as next month’s local elections loom.

download A sketch of the proposed 12,000-seater Richmond Arena.

In April 2018 the League of Ireland club revealed plans for a new state-of-the-art stadium which would incorporate retail and community facilities to help rejuvenate the local Inchicore area.

The financially-independent plan included 500 new houses and a shopping complex to be built at St Michael’s Estate. Under the proposals led by St Pat’s owner Garrett Kelleher, the project would require no government funding.

The proposal was dealt a major setback last July, however, as Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy announced plans for 470 new homes to be built as part of Ireland’s first-ever ‘cost rental’ housing scheme at St Michael’s Estate.

In a statement released on Tuesday, club president Tom O’Mahony said the Saints would not be giving up on their proposal and urged locals to contact their representatives to try and breath new life into the project.

“Our proposal was an imaginative and very feasible solution to some key needs of Dublin City. The City Development Plan envisages the development of a high-quality, vibrant, mixed-use urban quarter which will help to regenerate Inchicore, while the housing crisis is the most critical issue facing our city,” he said.

General View of Richmond Park The new stadium would be built at the site of St Michael's Estate, which is across the road from Richmond Park. Source: James Crombie

“Had our proposal been accepted, we would now be looking at a realistic date of 2022 for completion of this project, with all of the benefits it would bring to Inchicore and West Dublin more generally.

The statement added: “We are extremely disappointed and frustrated that, under pressure from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, Dublin City Council, as of now, is planning a much more limited development of St Michael’s Estate which will throw away, forever, the once-off opportunity which our proposal offers for a major enhancement of Inchicore.

“The people of Inchicore and West Dublin will have many opportunities to meet Councillors and would-be Councillors in the coming weeks, as they canvass votes for next month’s local elections.

“We would encourage everyone to make sure that the members of the next City Council, who will decide on this issue in due course, are left in no doubt as to the type of development their constituents wish to see in Inchicore.”

A view of Richmond Park 10/8/2018 The Saints currently play at Richmond Park. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

St Pat’s say Dublin City Council are still in the early stages of developing the detail of their own proposal and said the football club’s alternative, which would feature the new 12,000-seater ground, housing and retail facilities, offered a more comprehensive benefit to Inchicore.

“[DCC's proposed cost rental scheme] can’t proceed until the Councillors approve it, so at some point the elected members will have to decide on whether Inchicore should be used for the experiment as proposed or whether it should get the much greater benefits that would be delivered under our plan,” St Pat’s added.

You can read Tuesday’s statement in full here.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie