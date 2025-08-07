Solskjaer future on the line as Kenny welcomes Besiktas to Dublin

PREMIER DIVISION LEADERS Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic face contrasting opposition as they bid to take a step closer to Europa Conference League qualification tonight.

The sides enter into the penultimate round of qualifiers, with Rovers away to Kosovan runners-up Ballkani for their first leg (7.30pm kick-off), and Pat’s hosting Turkish giants Besiktas at Tallaght Stadium (7.45pm).

The winners of those ties will progress to the play-off round. The Hoops could face a European rematch with Larne, or meet Santa Clara of Portugal, while Pat’s could play Switzerland’s Lausanne-Sport or Astana of Kazakhstan.

Before then, Stephen Kenny must pit his wits against former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Tallaght.

The 52-year-old Norwegian arrives under pressure amid reports linking ex-Liverpool player Nuri Sahin and former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini to his job.

The Black Eagles fell to a 6-2 aggregate defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk in their Europa League qualifier last week. The defeat was particularly sore as the competition’s final will be held at their 42,590-capacity home ground in Istanbul.

“I believe I am the right person for this project. What we need is consistency. I will continue in my role,” declared Solskjaer, who signed an 18-month contract in January.

Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham scored a debut penalty after joining on loan from Roma. Solskjaer can also call upon ex-Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Paulista, although the club terminated the contract of another former Gunner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, last month.

Besiktas will be forewarned by Pat’s positive performance against fellow Istanbul side Basaksehir last year, drawing in Dublin before falling to a late defeat on the road.

The Saints kicked off their summer tours by easing past Lithuanian representatives Hegelmann and squeaking through against Nomme Kalju after extra-time in Estonia last Thursday.

Kenny’s side had entered into their European campaign off the back of six winless games, failing to score in five, but have been buoyed by the international fixtures.

Stephen Kenny. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

They have netted 16 times in their last six games, albeit half of those arrived in a facile FAI Cup win over UCC.

They have made a happy habit of scoring late goals. They claimed late winners in both home legs, while Joe Redmond’s stoppage-time leveller gave them an extra-time lifeline in Estonia before Jake Mulraney put them through to the next round.

They maintained that momentum on Sunday with Mason Melia and Conor Carty banking a 2-0 victory to leapfrog Waterford into sixth.

Rovers, meanwhile, are bidding to make back-to-back Conference League main draws against a Ballkani side who made the 2023 and ‘24 group stages.

The Kosovars beat Larne 7-1 on aggregate en route to the latter competition, but fell on penalties to the NIFL Premiership side last year.

The team endured three managerial changes in a turbulent 2024-25 season during which they lost their Superliga title, finishing second.

They ended with former Albanian goalkeeper Orges Shehi at the helm, who led them past Maltese side Floriana in the past fortnight with a 5-3 aggregate victory.

Rovers travel to the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina full of confidence, having only been beaten once in their past 18 games.

A 4-0 first-leg win over St Joseph’s from Gibraltar enabled Stephen Bradley to rest a handful of first-team regulars for the scoreless return tie, which should help against a Ballkani side coming off pre-season.

Shamrock Rovers striker Rory Gaffney. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Their Premier Division lead stands at 10 points after Rory Gaffney led them to a 2-0 triumph over Derry City on Sunday. Graham Burke and Jack Byrne sat out that game, and both will be assessed in advance of Thursday.

Candystripes manager Lynch was in charge of Larne for their trips to Kosovo, and he took the opportunity to share some advice with Bradley ahead of their visit.

“We played Ballkani two years in a row in European games, and it’s a very hostile atmosphere,” he said.

“The first year, we took a bit of a pasting and couldn’t really deal with the hostility. We had 24-hour armed guards and all that goes with that.

“But Rovers are probably much more experienced than we were at that stage, and I think it’s something they will deal with ok.”