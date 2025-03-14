St Pat's show cutting edge to punish Bohs in front of biggest home crowd for two decades

St Patrick’s Athletic 3

Bohemians 0

ONE GOAL WAS all St Patrick’s Athletic needed to send a record Richmond Park crowd home happy in their first Dublin derby of the season on home soil.

But just to make sure most of the 5,338 fans could really enjoy this win over Bohemians they added a second and third.

Chris Forrester got the opener in the first half and then created the second for Mason Melia with seven minutes remaining. Jason McClelland made it 3-0 on 90 minutes with Forrester again central to carving the visitors open.

Stephen Kenny’s side are now second in the Premier Division and the top scorers in the country with 10 goals.

Just part of the reason this was the biggest crowd in Inchicore for over 20 years, among those interested spectators was the Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson. Under-21 boss Jim Crawford was alongside him and would have enjoyed Melia’s cameo off the bench as he found the net for the first time this season in the week he got called up.

This is now three wins and a draw for Pat’s at Richmond Park with that defeat away to Shamrock Rovers last time out quickly forgotten after this.

For Bohs, that positivity from a 3-0 away win in Waterford seems a long time ago now as their season continues to see-saw.

Their confidence did show in the early stages, though. Dawson Devoy, Colm Whelan and Adam McDonnell all had efforts from outside the box inside 10 minutes.

All three efforts were as the result of turnovers when Pat’s were either sloppy in possession or were rushed into giving it away.

Just like their last home win against Derry City two weeks ago, the home side started slowly and, just like then, they were the ones to build momentum and take the lead on 17 minutes.

Brandon Kavanagh’s whipped delivery with his left foot from the right hand side enticed James Talbot off his line. The Bohs goalkeeper came through bodies and punched the ball in front of centre back Sean Grehan.

It arrowed into the path of Forrester and the mercurial Pat’s man moved his feet quickly to control with his left before adjusting slightly to power home a shot with his right from 15 yards.

The Saints settled from that point and looked to have more variety in their play. The aggressiveness of centre backs Tom Grivosti and Joe Redmond gave them a platform to get on top, while the penetrative runs of wingers Jake Mulraney and Zach Ebouzedi – who would alternate on each side – offered a threat both running off the ball inside as well as around the outside.

It was that combination, Mulraney skinning McDonnell for pace down the right before cutting into the middle to feed Elbouzedi on the left that led to the former Ireland U21 international firing a ball across the six yard box that just evaded Aidan Keena stretching to slot home his sixth goal of the season.

He wouldn’t get the chance to add to his tally after being withdrawn 10 minutes into the second half. Melia replaced him – dropping to the bench following that defeat last week – and within a few moments he had a sight of goal when his header from Kavanagh’s cross was gathered without a problem by Talbot.

Bohs then turned to their bench, Dayle Rooney and Ross Tierney introduced for James Clarke and Keith Buckley respectively.

Colm Whelan, with that hat-trick in Waterford last week, raced onto Grehan’s drilled low pass but could only fire straight into Joey Anang’s hands from a tight angle.

The tension increased for the last quarter as Bohs went in search of an equaliser. Lys Mousset got a taste of the action alongside Whelan in attack yet the same problems as the first half persisted.

Pat’s had to maintain concentration to keep them at bay but they could relax when Melia, Forrester and another sub, Jason McClelland combined to devasting effect to make the points safe.

The 17-year-old brought the ball down near the halfway line with a nice touch, Forrester took control by carrying it towards the box and waiting for the perfect moment to slide McClelland in on the left.

All he had to do was play it across for Melia who had followed the play and got the final touch over the line.

McClelland had a bit more to do to put the icing on the cake in the 90th minute but he was afforded all the time in the world to take a touch and drill a low show beyond Talbot as the St Patrick’s Day celebrations began with a bang for the Saints.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; Axel Sjoberg; Joe Redmond (captain), Tom Grivosti, Anto Breslin; Zach Elbouzedi, Chris Forrester, Barry Baggley, Brandon Kavanagh (Luke Turner 78), Jake Mulraney (Jason McClelland 67); Aidan Keena (Mason Melia 54).

Bohemians: James Talbot; Liam Smith, Niall Morahan, Sean Grehan, Jordan Flores (John Mountney 70); Connor Parsons (Archie Meekison 67), Keith Buckley (captain) (Ross Tierney 56), Adam McDonnell (Lys Mousset 70), Dawson Devoy, James Clarke (Dayle Rooney 56); Colm Whelan.

Referee: Neil Doyle.

Attendance: 5,338