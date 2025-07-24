Chris Forrester provides dramatic inspiration to give St Pat's slender lead over nine-man Kalju

Uefa Conference League second qualifying round, first leg

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Nomme Kalju 0

COOL HEADS WERE needed and Chris Forrester delivered in the 90th minute for St Patrick’s Athletic.

After Nomme Kalju had their second man sent off on 69 minutes more and more rows of home supporters simply remained standing as their team attacked in waves.

Richmond Park was gripped by a combination of anxiety and anticipation.

Forrester provided the delirium with the kind of lethal composure we have come to expect in a lengthy career that has seen him become the record European appearance holder for the club.

This was his 26th game on such a night and, sprung from the bench on 79 minutes along with Brandon Kavanagh and Conor Carty, that trio combined entering injury time to break the deadlock.

Goalkeeper Maksim Pavlov made a dog’s dinner of Carty’s shot, spilling into the centre of the box, and Forrester was the one to lap it up.

He could have easily smashed a hit and hope first time but instead he took a touch with a roll of his studs over the ball and then just prodded low into the goal with much needed serenity.

The previous 25 attempts of the night for Pat’s had been anything but.

Advertisement

Inchicore erupted but with six minutes of injury time and a two-man advantage they continued to pile forward in an attempt to extend their advantage heading over to Estonia for the second leg next week.

It proved hard enough to break down a resolute Kalju defence to find one and Pat’s will fancy their chances of causing damage should the home side come out to play more adventurously on their own turf.

Pat’s had all the ball for the opening 45 minutes but there was little in the way of threat in the final third.

Kalku made sure to slow the game down when they could and when Zach Elbouzedi saw a rare bit of space open up in front through the middle he was cynically brought down by Danyl Mashchenko who knew he had to act with a man over on the break.

The centre back was shown a yellow card but as Elbouzedi hobbled off clutching a damaged right wrist, Pat’s were the ones who had to tweak things.

Jake Mulraney was introduced as a result and a bit of extra spark followed on 31 and 32 minutes when the substitute cut in from the right and fired a low shot that was well saved, while on the opposite flank Jason McClelland also tested the goalkeeper who now looked a more competent operator.

There was a farcical episode before the break when midfielder Oleksandr Musolitin was warned by the referee to cover up his white base socks with the regulation black socks that had been lowered to the middle of the shin.

He fiddled with his legs, play resumed, and when the Czech official realised there was no change and it clashed with the Pat’s socks he booked the Kalju man and forced him off the pitch to cover up with black tape.

Perhaps Musolitin didn’t like being dictated to you, but his performance was such he didn’t make it back out for the second half and was replaced by Aleksandr Nikolajev.

Kalju were content to break up play in the first half but were more aggressive after the interval, showing a little bit more intent in possession while also trying to sustain some pressure.

But they were still vulnerable when Pat’s could counter and that is what led to the two incidents that saw the visitors playing the last 20 minutes plus stoppage time with nine men.

Midfielder Rommi Sihit was the first to get his second yellow for taking down Leavy as he broke on 64 minutes and before the clock struck 70 Mashchenko was also given his marching orders for hauling down Mulraney as he galloped towards the box from the right.

Now it was all one way traffic as Pat’s sought to make the two-man advantage county. Aidan Keena had already been lined up to come on before the second red card, and he was followed for the last 10 minutes by the trio of Carty, Kavanagh and Forrester.

It was the latter who had the final say tonight but whether it proves to be decisive will become clear in a week’s time in Estonia.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joey Anang; Ryan McLaughlin (Aidan Keena 70), Joe Redmond (captain), Tom Grivosti, Jason McClelland; Zach Elbouzedi (Jake Mulraney 24), Barry Baggley, Jamie Lennon (Chris Forrester 79) , Kian Leavy (Brandon Kavanagh 79), Simon Power; Mason Melia (Conor Carty 79).

Nomme Kalju: Maksim Pavlov; Daniil Tarassenkov, Danyl Maschchenko, Maksim Podholjuzin (captain) (Uku Korre 45+6), Modou Tambedou; Ivans Patrikejevs (Sander Liit 72), Oleksandr Musolitin (Aleksandr Nikolajev HT), Rommi Siht, Kristjan Kask; Mattias Mannilaan, Nikita Ivanov (Guilhereme Smith 62).

Referee: Ladislav Szikszay (Cze).