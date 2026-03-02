Better late than never for St Pat's as Kian Leavy magic breaks Galway hearts

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Galway United 0

KIAN LEAVY DELIVERED bang on 90 minutes.

What a goal it was.

Richmond Park erupted with a combination of delirium and relief. A game that looked to be stuttering to an utterly forgettable stalemate was instead lit up by a superb winner.

St Patrick’s Athletic move up to second in the Premier Division as a result while Galway United return west with nothing when it had looked like they earned a point through their organisation and diligence.

In the end they were undone by the kind of end product that Leavy needs to produce more of.

A breaking ball 40 yards from goal was picked up by Jason McClelland who quickly slipped a pass for Leavy to run onto.

He was just inside the box, a little to the left, with plenty to do. Energy reserves may have been running low but there was still enough power and precision in the low strike across Evan Watts to beat the Galway goalkeeper.

On the occasion of Caulfield’s 200th game in charge there was late agony for him to ponder all the way home.

You’d wonder what Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson made of it all. He stood at the back of the directors’ box for all of the second half with a polite small and a full belly.

Minutes before kick-off he arrived clutching a burger from one of the vans in Richmond Park. We presume the soft drink was sugar free.

“Bon appetit” he said, smiling as he tucked into his grub.

When Leavy struck that superb winner he smiled and nodded in appreciation.

Caulfield was sick to his stomach while Stephen Kenny will hope this gives his exciting attacker a taste for more game-changing contributions.

Both of these sides won their first games of the season on Friday but it did not make for a positive start to this encounter.

Caulfield seemed agitated from the start, and not just because his side conceded two silly free kicks in almost identical positions by the corner of the penalty area on the left hand side.

Jason McClelland whipped the second delivery just inches wide of the far post in what was the only real let off for the away side during those opening exchanges.

Leavy was the brightest performer for the Saints, operating predominantly on that right side and cutting in as he so often does on his favoured left foot.

He performed with his usual zeal and intent but once he made it to the 18-yard box the final ball was lacking – until that final bit of class.

Still, Caulfield was even more restless than usual on the touchline. Stephen Walsh started the game alongside Francely Lomboto in attack with the added responsibility of dropping into midfield to provide further protection.

He wasn’t doing what was asked, though, and on 32 minutes he was hooked for midfielder Aron Bolger, who had been ready to replace Walsh for about 10 minutes before the decision was eventually made.

Walsh didn’t acknowledge his teammate or manager as he sulked and skulked his way to bench, but he would surely have been up celebrating with the rest of the substitutes as they stood to watch Arthur Parker drive into the Pat’s box from the right on 38 minutes.

The defender did everything right, opening his body to create an angle for a low shot that was superbly saved with an outstretched leg by goalkeeper Joseph Anang.

Kenny didn’t change anything at the break but he at least saw his side start the second half with more conviction.

On another night they might have made the breakthrough on 55 minutes when Jamie Lennon split the Galway defence for James Brown to square across goal.

Romal Palmer made the near post but he didn’t sort his feet out and the finish was scuffed harmlessly wide.

It was his last meaningful contribution as just after the hour he was replaced by Chris Forrester in a double change that also saw Aidan Keena introduced for Ryan Edmondson in attack.

Caulfield brought on Kris Twardek to lead the line while Matt Wolfe followed to back up the midfield.

Kenny was able to turn to New Zealand international Max Mata before the end, too, and neat link play with Keena allowed him force a save at the near post as the clocked ticked towards 90 minutes.

That is when Leavy produced the goods, a moment of importance that his manager recognised at full time by embracing him and lifting him in the air to the applause of the St Pat’s fan who made up the vast majority of the 3,809 attendance.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; Sean Hoare (Ronan Boyce 75), Joe Redmond (captain), Luke Turner; James Brown (Max Mata 75), Barry Baggley, Jamie Lennon (Darragh Nugent 70), Romal Palmer (Chris Forrester 62), Kian Leavy, Jason McClelland; Ryan Edmondson (Aidan Keena 62).

Galway United: Evan Watts; Wasiri Williams, Killian Brouder, Gianfranco Fachenneri, Arthur Parker, Connor Barratt (Matthew Wolfe 63), Jimmy Keohane (captain) (Ed McCarthy 83), David Hurley, Lee Devitt; Stephen Walsh (Aaron Bolger 32), Francely Lomboto (Kris Twardek 63).

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd.

Attendance: 3,809.