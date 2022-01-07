Bolton boss salutes 'fantastic' Doyle as St Pat's announce striker's arrival

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have considerably boosted their prospects for the 2022 season by confirming the signing of experienced striker Eoin Doyle from Bolton Wanderers.

Doyle has signed a long-term contract at Richmond Park, where he’ll link up with former Hibernians team-mate Tim Clancy.

The ex-Drogheda United boss has taken charge of the Saints following the recent departure of FAI Cup-winning manager Stephen O’Donnell for Dundalk.

“It’s a really exciting signing for us,” said Clancy. “If you look at Eoin’s career, he has consistently scored goals at various levels. I’m delighted to get the signing over the line.

“I’d know Eoin very well from our time together at Hibs. We’ve kept in touch and it came up in conversation. When I learned there was interest from Eoin’s end, I spoke to the chairman and I’m delighted he was able to get it done.”

Doyle returns to the League of Ireland after spending the past decade in the UK. The 33-year-old had spells with Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers, before departing for Sligo Rovers and helping the Showgrounds outfit win back-to-back FAI Cups.

Having joined Hibs in January 2012, he later moved down to England and played in all three tiers of the Football League. As well as experiencing the Championship with Cardiff City and Preston North End, the Dubliner achieved promotion from League Two with four different clubs: Chesterfield, Portsmouth, Swindon Town and Bolton.

“I’m delighted,” said Doyle. “I’m buzzing to be finally home and I’m happy to have joined such a big club. I’ve got a very good relationship with the manager [Tim Clancy]; we go back a bit having played together, we speak quite frequently.

Doyle scored 27 goals in 73 appearances for Bolton Wanderers. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

“I got a phone call from the owner [Garrett Kelleher] and everything moved really quickly, so I’m delighted to get it over the line. I’ve had interest from elsewhere but having spoken to Tim and Garrett, they’ve got big plans for the club going forward and that’s something I want to be a part of.

“It was a huge decision for me and coming home was a major factor. I’ve always been a big fan of the league and looked out for the results of the clubs I’ve played at, and Tim’s results at Drogheda etc.

“I didn’t want to come back when I was too old when I couldn’t add any value to the team. It was important for me to come back and try to have some success.”

With 19 goals, Doyle was Bolton’s top scorer last season as the Trotters sealed promotion to League One. He netted for the eighth time in the current campaign during the 2-1 defeat to table-toppers Rotherham United on New Year’s Day.

“Eoin was a fantastic signing for us who played a vital role in last season’s success,” Wanderers boss Ian Evatt said today.

“He has continued to be an important player this season but this is an outstanding opportunity for him and we didn’t want to stand in his way. He can now prolong his career back in Ireland and, just as importantly for him, take his family back home.”