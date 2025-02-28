Keena grabs brace against former club as St Pat's win seven-goal battle

St Patrick’s Athletic 4

Sligo Rovers 3

Paul Buttner reports from Richmond Park

AIDAN KEENA SCORED twice to help down his former club as St Patrick’s Athletic laboured to their first victory of the campaign following this madcap clash at Richmond Park.

Making the most of limited possession, Sligo battled gamely throughout with ex-Saint Cian Kavanagh forcing an own goal before scoring twice himself, either side of having a penalty saved, before Keena got what proved the winner.

Ahead of a big week to come with games against Derry City and Shamrock Rovers, the negatives on the night for St Pat’s manager Stephen Kenny were first half injuries to right-back Ryan McLaughlin and midfielder Romal Palmer while Barry Baggley was sent off in added time for a second booking.

John Russell’s Sligo, meanwhile, remain bottom of the table having conceded 10 goals in their three defeats to date.

Though St Pat’s started very much on the front foot it was the 33rd minute before they worked Sam Sargeant between the visitors’ posts.

Chris Forrester’s ball forward was cleverly flicked on by Keena for Jake Mulraney, Sargeant batting the winger’s volley round a post.

It marked a mere reprieve, though, St Pat’s pressure finally telling as they scored twice inside as many minutes.

Zach Elbouzedi opened the scoring on 36 minutes, drilling low to the far corner, Brandon Kavanagh’s astute assist having found him in a pocket of space.

Keena quickly doubled that lead when pulling a clearance out of the air to run on and rifle a stunning right-foot drive to the net from distance, adding to his other goal-of-the-month contender in Galway last week.

It was all action now. Keena shot against the crossbar before Sligo snatched a goal back against the run of play on 41 minutes.

Jad Hakiki and Will Fitzgerald broke in a counter with the latter crossing for ex-Saint Kavanagh whose shot was turned into his own net by the retreating Baggley.

Joseph Anang made his first save of the game to thwart Kavanagh early in the second half before St Pat’s stretched the lead with another terrific goal on 52 minutes.

Anto Breslin and Elbouzedi worked a one-two to find assist specialist Kavanagh who set up Forrester to score with a delightful curling shot on what was his 300th appearance for the club.

Sligo should have narrowed the deficit back to one goal four minutes later when Axel Sjoberg tripped Kavanagh in the area.

But, as was the case in the opening night defeat at home to Waterford, Kavanagh saw his poorly struck penalty saved.

In a frenzied game, the striker made amends on 65 minutes when stooping to squeeze a header to the corner of Anang’s net from Fitzgerald’s free kick as Sligo gave themselves a lifeline.

The frenetic action was far from over as they sides swapped goals inside 60 seconds.

Remarkably, Kavanagh equalised for Sligo on 78 minutes when tapping home after good approach play from Connor Malley and Fitzgerald.

Keena would have the final say to win it a minute later, though, wrong-footing Sargeant from Forrester’s clever pass to cap this seven-goal thriller.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; McLaughlin (Sjoberg, 16), Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin: Palmer (Forrester, 27), Baggley; Elbouzedi, Kavanagh (Melia, 70), Mulraney (McClelland, 70); Keena.

Sligo Rovers: Sargeant; Lintott (Van Hattum, 81), McElroy, Mahon, Hutchinson; Wolfe (Elding, 60), Doyle-Hayes (Manning, 81); Hakiki, Malley; Fitzgerald; Kavanagh (Lomboto, 81).

Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin).