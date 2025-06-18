The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Queensland hold off Blues to take State of Origin series to final game
QUEENSLAND HELD ON for a dramatic 26-24 victory over New South Wales in Perth today to level the State of Origin series 1-1 going into the final game in Sydney.
More to follow . . .
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Game Two Rugby League State of Origin