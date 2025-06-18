Advertisement
Cameron Munster, right, celebrates scoring a try for the Maroons. Alamy Stock Photo
Game Two

Queensland hold off Blues to take State of Origin series to final game

Maroons beat the Blues 26-24 in Perth.
1.17pm, 18 Jun 2025

QUEENSLAND HELD ON for a dramatic 26-24 victory over New South Wales in Perth today to level the State of Origin series 1-1 going into the final game in Sydney.  

More to follow . . . 

