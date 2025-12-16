Steelers edge towards NFL playoffs as Dolphins eliminated

AARON RODGERS THREW two touchdowns as the Pittsburgh Steelers took another stride towards the playoffs with a 28-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Steelers quarterback Rodgers produced an exhibition of accurate passing, making 23 of 27 completion attempts to finish with 224 yards and no interceptions in freezing conditions at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium.

Advertisement

The victory formally eliminated Miami from playoff contention but leaves Pittsburgh firmly on top of the AFC North and heading for the postseason.

The Steelers improved to 8-6 at the top of the division with three regular season games remaining. The Baltimore Ravens are second in the division on 7-7.

“This is why I wanted to come back — to be a part of something special,” said Rodgers, 42, who joined Pittsburgh this year after two miserable injury-plagued seasons with the New York Jets.

“This is a great organization. We’re playing meaningful football games, we’re up by a game in the division — there’s a lot left to play for,” Rodgers told NBC.

After leading 7-3 at half-time thanks to Connor Heyward’s one-yard rushing touchdown, the Steelers finally pulled clear after half-time, scoring 21 unanswered points after touchdowns from Marquez Valdes-Scantling, DK Metcalf and Jonnu Smith to take a 28-3 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with Darren Waller for a brace of late touchdowns, but it was too little too late as Miami dropped to 6-8 to seal their elimination from the postseason.

– © AFP 2025