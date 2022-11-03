Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 3 November 2022
Advertisement

Meadow shoots opening round 73 as home players dominate on LPGA return to Japan

The Jordanstown star is one of 78 players competing for a $2 million purse.

1 hour ago 332 Views 0 Comments
Image: Presseye/Philip Magowan/INPHO

STEPHANIE MEADOW FINISHED with an opening round of 73 at the LPGA Japan Classic on Thursday.

The Ireland Olympian bogeyed the second and was on course for a run of pars on the back nine before double-bogeying on the second last. It leaves her T55, eight off the lead. 

Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul was six shots behind leaders Ai Suzuki and Momoko Ueda after teeing off as world number one for the first time. 

Atthaya hit two birdies and a bogey on the way to an opening-round one-under-par 71 at Seta Golf Course in western Shiga Prefecture.

Suzuki and Ueda led fellow Japanese pair Ayaka Furue and Sakura Koiwai by one stroke as the LPGA returns to Japan for the first time since 2019.

The 19-year-old Atthaya is playing her first tournament since becoming the second-youngest world number one in women’s golf history this week, following a stunning debut year on the LPGA tour.

Atthaya said her round was “so so” but believes she is capable of coming back to claim her third title on the LPGA this season.

“I can bounce back, with one-under it’s good enough for me,” she said.

“I learned today to be patient out there because I couldn’t be aggressive that much, which means getting my driver on the fairway as well.”

The LPGA is returning to Japan for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic for an event co-sanctioned with Japan’s JLPGA.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The event was contested as a JLPGA-only event in 2020 and 2021.

“I think it’s a good sign for us to have so many fans come out, all these little girls came out,” said Atthaya.

“Since Covid, we haven’t had much fans like this so I feel good seeing them come out and support us here.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie