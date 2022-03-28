Meadow 'heading in the right direction' as she completes sixth top 10 of her career

STEPHANIE MEADOW SEALED a top 10 finish in yesterday’s JTBC Classic in California after shooting a closing 70.

She finished tied for 10th with South Korea’s Amy Yang after registering eight pars and a bogey on thew back nine in the fourth round.

It was the sixth top 10 of her career as the Antrim golfer ended on ten-under-par, six shots off eventual winner Atthaya Thitikul who saw off Nanna Koerstz Madsen in a play-off.

“I finally got some putts to roll in this week,” she said. “Even though the greens are a little bumpy I made some good in.

“My game is heading in the right direction, it’s been great.

“It’s been a very long time since I had a good putting week, so really happy with that.

“You know, I had a lot of chances on the back. Just didn’t convert, and then two bad shots and then I had bogey.

“So it is what it is. Happy to not kind of compound any mistakes and keep fighting.”