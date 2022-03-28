Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 28 March 2022
Advertisement

Meadow 'heading in the right direction' as she completes sixth top 10 of her career

She finished tied for 10th in California.

By The42 Team Monday 28 Mar 2022, 1:44 PM
21 minutes ago 207 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5723088
File photo of Stephanie Meadow.
File photo of Stephanie Meadow.
File photo of Stephanie Meadow.

STEPHANIE MEADOW SEALED a top 10 finish in yesterday’s JTBC Classic in California after shooting a closing 70.

She finished tied for 10th with South Korea’s Amy Yang after registering eight pars and a bogey on thew back nine in the fourth round. 

It was the sixth top 10 of her career as the Antrim golfer ended on ten-under-par, six shots off eventual winner Atthaya Thitikul who saw off Nanna Koerstz Madsen in a play-off.

“I finally got some putts to roll in this week,” she said. “Even though the greens are a little bumpy I made some good in.

“My game is heading in the right direction, it’s been great.

“It’s been a very long time since I had a good putting week, so really happy with that.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“You know, I had a lot of chances on the back. Just didn’t convert, and then two bad shots and then I had bogey.

“So it is what it is. Happy to not kind of compound any mistakes and keep fighting.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie