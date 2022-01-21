Munster stalwart Archer keeps on racking up caps in 'phenomenal squad'

236 AND COUNTING. Stephen Archer now has Billy Holland’s overall total of 247 Munster caps in his sight, while the all-time record of 263 held by Donncha O’Callaghan is not all that far in the distance either.

33-year-old tighthead prop Archer is in his 13th season as a member of Munster’s senior squad, having made his debut back in 2009, and remains an important figure. He started last weekend’s Champions Cup win over Castres and will hope to be involved against Wasps this Sunday in Limerick too.

Munster recently confirmed a new one-year contract for Archer to keep him with the province until 2023 at least, meaning he can continue to rack up appearances in the red jersey.

“It’s funny how quickly it creeps up,” says Archer of his ever-growing count of Munster caps.

“I felt like it was only a couple of years ago I was on 100 caps and then 200, time really has flown. My main thing is to keep looking forward and not dwell on it too much at the moment. I’m still playing so I don’t want to look back, just keep trying to rack them up.

“The body feels good, which is the main thing. Touch wood, I haven’t had any injuries in the last few years so that’s the main thing. If you look after your body a lot and week-to-week just try to stay healthy and make sure I’m right to get stuck in at the weekends.”

Rugby supporters are often clamouring for the next cab off the rank, hoping to see young players break through and announce themselves as front-liners.

At tighthead, Keynan Knox and Roman Salanoa have shown some promise behind Archer and fellow stalwart John Ryan. While Archer understands that it’s part of his job to help those younger props develop, he is also cognisant of keeping a grip on his own spot.

Archer made his Munster debut back in 2009. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“They’re great talents coming through so if I don’t show up and give my best every week, I won’t be long getting sent packing. It’s important in training and matches to get stuck in the whole time,” says Archer.

“We want to be sound and they’re great guys but as you said, it’s important to defend my own spot and keep battling on.”

When Archer first broke into the Munster squad, Tony McGahan was in charge. Since then, he has worked under Rob Penney, Anthony Foley, Rassie Erasmus, and current head coach Johann van Graan, with another new boss on the way next season.

The latest change of coaching staff – senior coach Stephen Larkham and defence coach JP Ferreira are also leaving at the end of this campaign – is not something that fazes Archer. Indeed, he believes Munster are on an upward trajectory despite more upheaval on the coaching front.

“I think we’re definitely going in the right direction. New coaches coming in, it’s kinda next season’s problem and there are people above me with a lot more power who decide who comes in. I’m sure they’ll do a great job getting the right people coming in.

“But we’re firmly focused, first of all, on getting a win this weekend and then progressing to the knock-out stages and hopefully getting some silverware at the end of the season to send the lads who are leaving away with good memories.

“It’s a phenomenal squad, definitely the most talented squad that I have been a part of while I’ve been here. I think we have a good mix of world-class internationals, good, hungry players and established, experienced players.

“So I just think that the mixture is there and hopefully we can produce that in the second half of this season and get silverware.”