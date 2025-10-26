More Stories
Stephen Bradley and Glenn Cronin after crossing the line. Andrew Conan/INPHO
In pics: Shamrock Rovers boss Bradley among the participants at Dublin City marathon

Stephen Bradley’s day isn’t done yet, as he prepares to take a helicopter up to Derry where Rovers will hope to win the league title.
1.47pm, 26 Oct 2025

SHAMROCK ROVERS MANAGER Stephen Bradley was among the participants at this year’s Dublin City marathon, taking on the monstrous run for a brilliant cause that is close to home.

Bradley was part of the first wave of runners today in aid of Oscar’s Kids Ireland, a childhood cancer charity that supports families. Running alongside his assistant, Glenn Cronin, the Rovers boss was running for his son Josh who has been receiving cancer treatment over the last few years.

Josh was able to ring the bell to signal the successful end of his recovery in Crumlin’s Children Hospital earlier this year.

stephen-bradley Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley with the name of his son, Josh, on his arm. Andrew Conan / INPHO Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO

And his father’s day isn’t done yet. Bradley and Cronin will be heading north towards Portmarnock where a helicopter will be waiting to bring them to Derry for a Premier Division clash at 3pm. A point will be enough to crown Shamrock Rovers as league champions.

Bradley crossing the line today in honour of the support his son received is one of the many lovely images from the 2025 Dublin City marathon.

Congratulations to all who participated.

general-view-at-starting-line-as-the-irish-life-dublin-marathon-commences The start line. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

leo-the-lion-celebrates-at-the-finish-line Leinster Rugby’s Leo the Lion celebrates at the finish line. Andrew Conan / INPHO Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO

general-view-of-the-marathon Participants in the Dublin City Marathon. Andrew Conan / INPHO Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO

general-view-of-2025-irish-life-dublin-marathon Bringing some colour to the day. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

a-general-view-of-the-2025-irish-life-dublin-marathon Clocking up the miles Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

daniel-mesfin-on-his-way-to-crossing-the-finish-line-to-win-the-mens-2025-irish-life-dublin-marathon Winner of the men's race, Daniel Mesfin. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

ann-marie-mcglynn-with-ava-crean Ann-Marie McGlynn of Strabane AC [left] who finished second in the women's race pictured alongside the winner, Ava Crean. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

supporters-cheer-on-the-runners Supporters cheering on the runners during the race. Andrew Conan / INPHO Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO

sean-frame-crosses-the-finish-line-to-win-the-2025-irish-life-dublin-marathon-wheelchair-race Seán Frame of Scotland crosses the finish line to win the 2025 Irish Life Dublin Marathon Wheelchair race. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

