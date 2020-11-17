Kenny defends FAI protocols and explains cause of Ireland's Covid-19 issues

STEPHEN KENNY SAYS the cause of Ireland’s Covid-19 cases can be traced back to a player bringing it into the squad, and defended the FAI’s safety protocols around the virus.

Having seen two players test positive for the virus last month, the squad has returned four positive results – Callum Robinson, Alan Browne, Matt Doherty and James McClean – so far in this window. Goalkeeper Alan Kelly subsequently decided to opt out of the flight back to Dublin for tomorrow’s Uefa Nations League game with Bulgaria.

Another round of tests returned all negative results this morning.

The spate of cases has brought scrutiny on the FAI’s Covid protocols, but Kenny today defended the measures.

“To be fair the protocols are quite stringent. In the last camp, we didn’t have many [positive tests]. We had two but obviously a further six were ruled out as close contacts. That was the reality. We were very strict in our adherence to the HSE guidelines, the two-metre rule, in a way that other countries don’t have to because they have a 1m or a 1.5m rule. We were really punished, with the situation on the flights.

“Nevertheless, it’s very difficult to contain if a player comes in with it and it can happen.”

Asked whether he believed that was the reason behind Ireland’s four cases, Kenny replied, “Yeah, of course, yeah.”

Kenny also said the FAI picked a friendly with England last weekend to maximise safety and minimise travel. The squad were contractually obliged to fulfil a friendly game last week in lieu of the Euro 2020 play-off final, and the alternative option was a trip to Bosnia to play the other side beaten in the play-off semi finals.

Shortly after Doherty tested positive for the virus and without making explicit reference to Doherty or the FAI, Jose Mourinho posted sarcastically on Instagram, “amazing week of football. Great emotions in the national team matches, superb friendlies and total safety. Covid test results after matches been played, randomers running on the pitch while team sessions are taking place and much more.

“After another training session with only 6 players, it is now time to take care of myself.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Asked for his reaction, Kenny stressed his immediate sympathy is with the players who test positive for the virus rather than their club managers.

“First and foremost, I’m sympathetic towards the players themselves because it’s quite traumatic for a player to get coronavirus in a situation like that and the effect on their families. I think that’s lost sometimes.

“First of all, we must have a degree of sympathy for the players themselves. They put themselves out there, they sacrifice themselves. My sympathy would be to the player first of all.

“Secondly, yes, it isn’t ideal for clubs, we must acknowledge that it’s not idea at all, and it’s not ideal for international teams either. We all have to live with this situation at the moment. That’s how I see it.”

Ireland need to at least draw tomorrow’s game with Bulgaria to avoid relegation to League C in the Nations League, having been saved from the drop two years ago by a reshuffle in the competition structure by Uefa.

The only fresh injury concern ahead of tomorrow’s game is Callum O’Dowda, who is doubtful with a dead leg. Troy Parrott is among four late call-ups to the squad – Jack Taylor, Aaron McEneff and Graham Burke are the others – but Kenny confirmed the Spurs striker, presently on loan at Millwall, won’t start the game having just returned from a lengthy injury lay-off.