Wednesday 1 September 2021
Kenny left to rue Ronaldo brilliance and dubious refereeing decision in Portugal defeat

The Irish manager couldn’t hide his frustrations at a number of decisions that went against his team.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 1 Sep 2021, 11:21 PM
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

STEPHEN KENNY WAS left to rue some dubious refereeing decisions and Cristiano Ronaldo’s enduring brilliance as his Irish side fell to a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in Faro tonight.

“Ronaldo’s second goal – I don’t think anyone else can score that”, said Kenny of the 96th-minute winning goal. “I looked at it back there and it is just an incredible header.”

There is controversy over whether Ronaldo should have been on the pitch for his crowning moment however, as he escaped sanction for a petulant swipe at Dara O’Shea just before he took a first-half penalty that was saved by Gavin Bazunu.

Kenny said he hadn’t seen that incident, but was aggrieved by the decision to award Portugal a free-kick in spite of a lengthy advantage late in the game, which ultimately led to Ronaldo’s equalising goal.

“I did have an issue with the free kick which gave opportunity for their goal. He allowed play to go on but called it back for handball which seemed extremely harsh. We were trying to gets two substitutes on for four minutes and the fourth official was very, very slow in us trying to get those subs on.

“We tried to get Jayson Molumby and James Collins on for quite a few minutes. And then they scored which is disappointing.”

Otherwise, the dominant feeling was disappointment for his players.

“The game went as we wanted to, they switched the game from left to right and sent crosses in but we were dealing with the crosses. We were potent with Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah stretching them and causing them problems, it would have been an incredible victory.

“We were so close, the players deserved a break and get over the line. It’s incredible we’ve lost the game. We nearly scored when they equalised, James McClean went down the other end with James Collins in six-yard box and took a shot at near post.

“I am devastated for the players they deserved more they were really heroic, in their commitment. You can see the potential, we’ll get better and history proves how hard it is…to win here would have been unique. It’s one we will have to live with.”

Kenny confirmed Dara O’Shea was withdrawn with an ankle injury, and says his task is now to pick his side up for Saturday’s qualifier against Azerbaijan. 

