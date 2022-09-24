Kenny laments 'contentious' penalty in Scotland defeat

STEPHEN KENNY DESCRIBED the penalty from which Scotland scored the winning goal of tonight’s 2-1 Nations League game at Hampden Park as “contentious.” Alan Browne was penalised for a handball at close range from a corner late in the game, but Kenny said Ireland felt hard done by.

“The penalty was contentious and very harsh”, said Kenny. “Looking at it there, it seems that Alan Browne has been pushed by a Scottish player that has resulted in him raising his hands into an unnatural position. It is very congested, but it seems that’s the case.”

Scotland manager Steve Clarke naturally disagreed. “The penalty was right. I know everyone will argue their own case, but if you jump like that with your hands out in front, it’s a penalty.”

Ireland led 1-0 at half-time through John Egan’s goal, but Kenny admitted Ireland struggled in the second half, losing cohesion.

“I thought we started well. Scotland showed their quality in the midfield area, we weren‘t as cohesive as we wherein the first half. We found it difficult to break their press, and we didn’t capitalise enough on two-on-two situations, as we wanted to. We had a lot of good play and a lot of very good play but we didn’t take our chances that we should have.

“I think we showed a lot of composure for a lot of the game. We passed it well and showed a lot of control in the game. Scotland have good players and played well themselves, but away from home you expect that against good sides. There were sustained attacks for Scotland, there weren’t that many clear-cut chances.”

Kenny said Ireland can’t afford to dwell on the result, with Armenia due to visit Dublin on Tuesday, a game which Ireland must not lose to retain their status in League B.

Ireland can’t finish any higher than third in the group, despite the fact Kenny targeted winning the group before the draw was made.

“We have Tuesday’s game against Armenia, and we have to make sure we are ready for it. We have to earn the right to win that game. Ukraine and Scotland are very strong, it is a tough group. We would have wanted more points than we have, we are not denying that. Now is not the time for that, we have to focus on Armenia.”

Josh Cullen will be suspended for that game, having picked up a yellow card in today’s first-half.