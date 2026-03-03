Stephen Kenny hoping Kian Leavy blossoms from rising star into lethal matchwinner

STEPHEN KENNY DESCRIBED Kian Leavy as phenomenal and incredible after a sublime 90th-minute winner against Galway United last night.

No wonder the St Patrick’s Athletic boss embraced Leavy at full time and lofted him triumphantly in the air as the home fans remained to celebrate a moment of class to send their side second in the Premier Division.

“A sense of joy really, not relief. I think a sense of joy,” Kenny said after the 1-0 victory.

He had emptied the bench in search of the breakthrough but it was one of those he trusted from the start who delivered when it mattered to follow up Friday’s 4-0 win over Dundalk.

“He is our fittest player. He breaks all the records. He’s just phenomenal. He’s a credit himself, his level of professionalism is off the charts. He spent a lot of his career injured when he was young. A lot of setbacks he had when he was at Reading and all of that. He’s a credit to himself, really, how hard he works,” Kenny said.

Leavy left it lateeee, but it was worth the wait 🔝❤️#StPatsFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YV6BwIabjC — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) March 2, 2026

That was evident by the goal. In real time it felt like a scrappy, madcap moment that came out of nowhere because of tired bodies and minds. In reality, it was a goal that highlighted the fitness levels of a player who turns 24 this month and feels excitingly close to become a regular game-changer with his penetrating runs, mazy dribbles and a turn of pace that can leave opponents in his wake.

Such skill level will never come to fruition without something more important underpinning it all; a sense of belief and confidence and refusal to give in. All of that was rewarded in the best way possible last night due to Leavy’s anticipation and execution.

A long throw up the line with 89:11 on the clock was just what you’d have expected from the away side.

Ronan Boyce – the first of three Kenny subs to play his part in the build up to the goal – won the header just a few yards inside his own half. Leavy was facing him with his back to goal and Galway’s David Hurley over his shoulder.

Only one reacted quickly enough.

Aidan Keena’s first-time lay off for Max Mata didn’t allow Galway time to recover. The momentum was with Pat’s and the New Zealand international’s hold-up play with his chest was perfect before passing on to Jason McClelland.

Hurley was still five yards in front of Leavy at this point but only one had momentum. McClelland took a touch with his left and saw Leavy point for where he wanted the pass as he put the afterburners on to sprint through the gap between Hurley and right full back Arthur Parker, who had come inside to close down the pass.

He poked it through with his right foot as Leavy strode onto the ball, shooting first time across his body just on the edge of the box.

“The key for Kian is getting those shots off just a fraction earlier. He hit that as early as possible and he ends up getting a lot of shots blocked in games. Two of the goals against Dundalk [on Friday] were [his] shots that were blocked.

“He got a strike off earlier and that was the difference. It was just a conviction. The keeper wasn’t set because he hit it so early.

“It’s actually getting the ball out of his feet so he can come on to it when he’s dribbling. Because he’s dribbling so quickly at different angles and he’s running with it. The ball is so close to him.

“He ends up having to take an extra touch to get it out of his feet to strike and that just gives the defender an opportunity to get blocks on. That was different today. He actually wasn’t dribbling. He came on to it.

“I hope that goal gives him the confidence now to go on and kick on. That was a brilliant goal to win a match. To win a match in 90 minutes with a goal of that calibre. It’s a great feeling for him and he should relish it and use it to progress again.”

Just as pleasing for Kenny was the performance of Romal Palmer, who made it two starts in a row after an injury-hit 2025 campaign that also required two operations. He was substituted for Chris Forrester on 62 minutes, a decision taken out of caution rather than necessity ahead of Friday’s clash with Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

“He’s thrilled with himself. I didn’t really need to take him off, I’ve got to do everything I can to protect him as well. It’s in their interest to protect him because he’s such a good player. It’s that dilemma. You need to win the game but you need to protect the player.”

Mata is another battling for fitness as well as form, and his cameo was an important one at a time when he has ambitions to force his way into his country’s squad for the World Cup this summer.

“Before we even think about the World Cup it’s just a matter of getting a prolonged run of training over the next couple of weeks,” Kenny said. “Then bring that into the game. I think one step at a time for him at the moment.”

In the meantime, Leavy is leading the charge as the Saints begin to march.