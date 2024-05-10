Advertisement
Stephen Kenny at Dundalk v St Pat's last month. Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Stephen Kenny in advanced talks with St Patrick's Athletic about becoming new manager

Dublin club are hopeful of appointing the former Ireland boss in the coming days.
8.53pm, 10 May 2024
ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC are in advanced talks with Stephen Kenny about becoming the club’s new manager.

The former Republic of Ireland boss has been out of work since his contract with the FAI expired last November and could be set for a sensational return to League of Ireland football.

The 42 understands that negotiations are still ongoing but that they have been positive and could conclude next week.

Jon Daly was relieved of his duties on Monday, a year after he took the job following the departure of Tim Clancy.

