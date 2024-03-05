Advertisement
Stephen O'Donnell. Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Low Ebb

'Terrible, there is no other way of describing it' - Dundalk reeling after Sligo hammering

Dundalk fell to their heaviest loss since 1966 at home to Sligo last night.
13 minutes ago

AN AUDIBLY DISPIRITED Stephen O’Donnell has made no excuses for Dundalk’s 5-0 hammering at home to Sligo Rovers last night. 

The Dundalk boss endured a humiliating night at Oriel Park, with his side 4-0 down before half-time. The final scoreline marked Dundalk’s heaviest home defeat since 1966. 

O’Donnell withdrew his goalkeeper George Shelvey at half-time, who had been culpable for the concession of at least two of the first four goals. 

“Terrible, there is no other way of describing it”, O’Donnell told LMFM after the game. 

“The goals we gave up in the first half are inexcusable, that’s the bottom line, it’s a chastening night. Just a really disappointing empty feeling, there is no other way to describe it. I need to view it back but going off live viewing the goals we gave up were just really, really, really poor.

“We will have to view the video back, you can be reactive and emotional the night of a game, it’s still very raw and will be on Tuesday.

“There is nothing I can say here that is going to make people listen and say ‘oh yeah, good point’.

“When you are beaten 5-0 at home there is nothing to be said. The result speaks for itself. It is just a really, really, really poor night. Irrespective, home or away, if you get beat like that the feeling would still be the same.” 

The result leaves Dundalk at the bottom of the league with one point from three games. 

Dundalk’s next game is away to O’Donnell’s former side, St Patrick’s Athletic, next Friday night. 

