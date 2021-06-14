BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 14 June 2021
Ex-Ireland international signs permanently for League Two club Mansfield Town

Quinn spent last season on loan at the club.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 14 Jun 2021, 8:36 PM
Stephen Quinn.
Image: a via a
Image: a via a

FORMER IRELAND MIDFIELDER Stephen Quinn has signed a one-year contract with League Two club Mansfield Town.

Quinn had spent last season on loan at the club from Burton Albion, with the 35-year-old making 23 appearances for the side managed by Nigel Clough.

“I’ve had a great few month here on loan,” Quinn told the club’s website.

“The lads have taken to me really well and I’m so pleased to be signing permanently now.

“It was a straightforward decision to sign permanently, no question. The football we played over the last few months has been enjoyable.

“We’re a good footballing side and we have to take that into next season produce over the course of a whole campaign.”

Quinn has won 18 caps for Ireland and has played over 500 times in English professional football. He featured in the Premier League for Sheffield United and Hull City, involved with the latter when they contested the FA Cup final in 2014.

“Once we finished last season, it was a priority for us to secure Stephen’s services, once his contract with Burton had finished,” said manager Nigel Clough.

“I think everyone saw his attributes in the last few months of last season.

“The quality he brings us on the ball stands out at this level. His hunger and desire are evident daily, and we’re delighted to have him board for next season.”

