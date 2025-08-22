Stephen Rice joins Keith Andrews' coaching staff at Brentford

STEPHEN RICE HAS joined Keith Andrews’ coaching staff at Brentford.

The Premier League club announced his appointment as first-team set-piece coach — Andrews’ former role before he took charge this summer — this morning.

The FAI also confirmed Rice’s departure as Ireland U21 assistant coach to Jim Crawford.

The Dubliner previously worked with Andrews in the Ireland senior men’s set-up under Stephen Kenny.

Rice first joined the FAI as a development officer following his playing career, during which he represented Ireland underage and player in the League of Ireland.

He worked with the senior men’s team as opposition analyst and head scout from 2021. He was appointed Crawford’s assistant coach with the U21s last year, while he previously served as Crystal Palace U23 senior professional development coach.

“Stephen has been an outstanding member of our coaching staff and has made an important contribution since joining the U21s set-up,” said Crawford. “He leaves with our sincere thanks for his hard work and dedication and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

“The FAI would like to thank Stephen for his commitment and professionalism during his time with the Association and wishes him every success in his new role,” a statement added.

The pair previously worked together in the Ireland set-up under Stephen Kenny. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Andrews, meanwhile, welcomed the new addition to his coaching staff as the Bees prepare to face Aston Villa tomorrow. They opened their Premier League campaign with a chastening 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

“We’re delighted to get Stephen on board,” said Andrews.

“The process to appoint the set-piece coach was very thorough – we interviewed people of different nationalities, of different levels of experience, and in different roles.

“Stephen is someone that I’ve known a long time, we were on our Pro License together, and I was a big part of bringing him into the Irish set-up when I was assistant manager and he was with Palace. He had a particular focus on set-pieces in that role.

“He’s a detail-oriented coach, who is very passionate and has a phenomenal work ethic. I’m very pleased he is with us.”