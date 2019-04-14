This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 14 April, 2019
'100% the way Liverpool have been playing. It will go down to the wire'

Raheem Sterling scored a double in his side’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

By AFP Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 5:23 PM
1 hour ago 2,140 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4591662
Raheem Sterling celebrates a goal.
Image: Steven Paston
Raheem Sterling celebrates a goal.
Raheem Sterling celebrates a goal.
Image: Steven Paston

THE PREMIER LEAGUE title race will go to the wire according Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, after he scored a double in his side’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The England international’s brace and a late goal by Gabriel Jesus sent defending champions City back to the top to lead Liverpool by a point.

Liverpool — who have yet to win a Premier League title since its inception — can go back to the summit if they beat Chelsea later on Sunday.

“100% the way Liverpool have been playing,” Sterling told the BBC, when asked about the title race going to the end.

“It will go down to the wire. I don’t see us slowing down now. Liverpool have a great squad, great self-belief, but so do we.”

City manager Pep Guardiola said battling for a quintuple — he counts the lightly-regarded Community Shield which they won at the outset of the season and have also won the League Cup — he could feel the pressure building on achieving that historic feat.

“This pressure is incredible. We are fighting to be champions back to back,” the Spaniard told Sky Sports.

“In two seasons, we’ve got 83 points with five games left. We’ve won two titles (Community Shield) and now it’s the FA Cup final.”

Sterling said a glaring early miss had not upset him unduly.

When I was younger you always want to score your first opportunity and sometimes it doesn’t happen like that,” he said.

“You don’t beat yourself up. There’s 80 minutes left, you just have to be ready for the next opportunity.

“That’s the mentality, just keep going and the chance will come.”

Sterling, though, was not certain he would watch his former side Liverpool’s match at home to Chelsea.

“I’m hungry. I need to eat food — will see how it goes.”

© – AFP 2019 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
AFP

