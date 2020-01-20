More problems for England with Steve Borthwick set to join Leicester

EDDIE JONES’ MOST trusted backroom staff member is set to leave England at the end of this Six Nations campaign to join Leicester Tigers.

Borthwick has worked alongside Jones for seven years, firstly with Japan, latterly with England, where he won two Six Nations championships and played an integral role in their run to last year’s World Cup final.

For the upcoming Six Nations campaign Borthwick will change role from forwards coach to skills coach.



After that, no one can definitively say what will happen. It seems certain he will be going to Leicester but it is not known what is precise role will be there.

Leicester’s forwards coach, Mark Bakewell, moved on last month. However, it is hard to see why Borthwick would leave his position with England to take on a job with similar status at a struggling Premiership club.

What’s more, in today’s statement, Jones specifically mentioned that Borthwick “needs to get out on his own”.

Leicester’s head coach – the former Irish international, Geordan Murphy – has been under pressure due to a series of poor results however he does have the backing of Leicester’s board. There is the possibility that Borthwick could be appointed director of rugby with Murphy retaining his head coach title, or alternatively, Murphy may switch to the director of rugby position.

Either way, Jones is once again forced into reshaping his backroom staff.

The England head coach said: “I have had a great seven years with Steve. He is a loyal, hard-working and analytical coach.

I understand he needs now to get out on his own following this campaign. He’s made that decision and we are really pleased for him.

“He created a great lineout for England and really developed the young guys. If you look at someone like Maro Itoje, he’s become a world-class lock under Steve. He has also turned our maul into a weapon for us and he’s done brilliant work co-ordinating the England programme. We will miss him greatly.”



Borthwick said: “The past four years has been an incredible journey for me with this England team. I have enjoyed the experience working with such a talented and special group of players.

“It has been great to work for Eddie and I am very proud of what we have achieved as a team since 2016, culminating in a Rugby World Cup Final last year. Having come back from the Japan, spent time with my family and reflected on my time with England, I have decided to step away from the role towards the end of the season.”



Jason Ryles, who is currently coaching at the Australian rugby league side, Melbourne Storm, will join Jones’ coaching staff ahead of the Quilter Internationals later in the year as skills coach.