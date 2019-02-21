Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke calls out Rangers fans for 'Fenian bastard' chants

Steven Gerrard, left, and Clarke: Rangers booked their place in the quarter-finals with 5-0 win.

KILMARNOCK MANAGER STEVE Clarke slammed Rangers fans for the sectarian abuse targeted at him during Wednesday night’s Scottish Cup replay.

Clarke’s side suffered a 5-0 hammering at Ibrox as goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann was sent off in the first half and Rangers’ Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos fired in four goals for the hosts.

In his post-match press conference, the Killie boss hit back at the supporters who abused him from the stands and accused them of living in the dark ages.

“They can call me a bastard or a wanker. No problem, thanks, guys,” the former Scotland international said, as reported by Press Association.

But to call me a Fenian bastard, come on. Where are we living in? The dark ages?

“They are not allowed to call my assistant [Alex Dyer] a black b but they can call me a Fenian bastard. What are we doing in Scotland?

Clarke, who grew up in the town of Saltcoats on the Scottish coast, started out his playing career with St Mirren before moving to Chelsea in 1987 and making over 400 appearances for the London club.

““I wake up every morning and thank Chelsea for coming and taking me away from the west of Scotland because my children don’t understand this,” Clarke said.

“Thankfully when I go down there my children, my grandchildren don’t have to worry about this.”

