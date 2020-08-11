This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 August, 2020
Steven Gerrard fears ‘football season will be cancelled’ if mistakes continue

Boli Bolingoli took a trip to Spain.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 7:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,939 Views 3 Comments
Steven Gerrard (file pic).
Image: Craig Foy
Steven Gerrard (file pic).
Steven Gerrard (file pic).
Image: Craig Foy

RANGERS BOSS Steven Gerrard is concerned that football will be suspended if coronavirus protocols continue to be breached.

The Scottish government warned it could call a halt to the game in Scotland after Boli Bolingoli’s “error of judgement”, the Celtic defender having failed to quarantine following a secret trip to Spain and then playing in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock.

This latest controversy comes after a couple of games, including Aberdeen’s visit to St Johnstone on Saturday, were postponed after two Dons players tested positive for Covid-19 and a further six were instructed to self-isolate following a night out.

Gerrard, along with his fellow Premiership managers and club captains, held talks with Scottish government officials on Monday evening and the message about responsibilities was hammered home

He said: “It certainly has been in terms of me being on that chat (on Monday), the severity of the chat, how important it is that everyone behaves in the right way.

And it is a concern and a worry because if mistakes continue to happen there is no doubt about it, the football season will be cancelled and that’s not what I want or what anyone wants at Rangers, or throughout Scottish football.

“It was very constructive. I think the reason they wanted it on Zoom is for it to remain private and confidential.

“But the message was certainly sent home in terms of how we need to behave and our responsibilities as managers, players and clubs, to make sure we continue to do the right things.

“We will be sent a video from the Zoom call so we can send reminders to the players and staff at the club in what we need to do moving forward.

But it is a wake-up call and a strong message from the government and some reminders if what could possibly happen if mistakes continue to happen and that’s not what anyone wants.”

Gerrard, preparing for the visit of St Johnstone on Wednesday night when the Light Blues will look to make it three out of three since the start of the league, is confident that Rangers are abiding by the coronavirus rules.

He said: “I don’t think we are putting any extra measures in but what we are doing is reminding everyone about our responsibilities and behaviour during this time.

“Up to now I think everybody has done extremely well here at Rangers, the medical department has been fantastic and first class since lockdown, keeping us updated about the situation.

“But it’s just reminders really to the players and the staff that we have to behave in the right way and do the right things.”

