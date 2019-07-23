This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stevie McKenna will seek a third straight pro victory on Saturday week

The light-welterweight has won his first two professional contests inside the opening round.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 3:55 PM
Monaghan youngster Stevie McKenna [2-0, 2KOs].
Image: Valentin Romero
Monaghan youngster Stevie McKenna [2-0, 2KOs].
Image: Valentin Romero

MONAGHAN LIGHT-WELTERWEIGHT STEVIE McKenna will return to the ring for his third professional bout on the third of next month — Saturday week — at the Event Center in Hawaiian Gardens, California.

The 22-year-old ‘Hitman’ has won both of his paid bouts so far, each of them inside the opening round, and will look to continue that streak against an as-of-yet-unconfirmed opponent in 11 days’ time.

McKenna and his younger brother Aaron [8-0, 5KOs] recently announced a link-up with three-time former world trainer of the year Robert Garcia, who has steered 10 fighters towards world titles in his 15-year coaching career.

A former Irish Senior Elite champion and decorated international amateur, Stevie turned professional a year after his Golden Boy-promoted younger sibling but spent a year training alongside him in California before making his own bow in the punch-for-pay ranks.

Like Aaron, the hard-hitting 140-pounder is managed by Sheer Sports.

Gavan Casey
