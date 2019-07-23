Stevie McKenna will seek a third straight pro victory on Saturday week

MONAGHAN LIGHT-WELTERWEIGHT STEVIE McKenna will return to the ring for his third professional bout on the third of next month — Saturday week — at the Event Center in Hawaiian Gardens, California.

The 22-year-old ‘Hitman’ has won both of his paid bouts so far, each of them inside the opening round, and will look to continue that streak against an as-of-yet-unconfirmed opponent in 11 days’ time.

McKenna and his younger brother Aaron [8-0, 5KOs] recently announced a link-up with three-time former world trainer of the year Robert Garcia, who has steered 10 fighters towards world titles in his 15-year coaching career.

A former Irish Senior Elite champion and decorated international amateur, Stevie turned professional a year after his Golden Boy-promoted younger sibling but spent a year training alongside him in California before making his own bow in the punch-for-pay ranks.

Like Aaron, the hard-hitting 140-pounder is managed by Sheer Sports.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!