McKenna brothers add renowned former world trainer of the year to coaching team

From left to right: Fergal McKenna, Stevie McKenna, Robert Garcia, Aaron McKenna and Courage Tshabalala.

MONAGHAN BOXING PRODIGIES Aaron and Stevie McKenna have enlisted the help of three-time Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year Robert Garcia as they continue their burgeoning careers in California.

Garcia, widely considered to be one of the best trainers working in the game today, joins the brothers’ coaching team which will still include South African former heavyweight contender Courage Tshabala and their father, Fergal McKenna.

The Mexican-American has trained countless former and current world champions since first donning the pads in 2004, and has been directly involved in 10 boxers earning global honours.

Those include future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire, Garcia’s younger brother Mikey — a four-weight world champ in his own right — and brick-fisted Argentine Marcos Maidana.

Garcia himself held a world-title belt at light-welterweight between 1998 and 1999 before retiring with a record of 34-3(25KOs) in 2001.

Welterweight Aaron ‘The Silencer’ McKenna [8-0, 5KOs], who just turned 20, returns to action on the undercard of unbeaten Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley — McKenna’s Golden Boy Promotions and Sheer Sports management stablemate — when Quigley faces Tureano Johnson at Fantasy Springs Casino, California, on 18 July.

Light-welterweight Stevie, 22, known as ‘The Hitman’, made his professional debut a year after his younger brother and recently moved to 2-0(2KOs) with his second successive first-round stoppage win.