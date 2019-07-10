This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 11 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McKenna brothers add renowned former world trainer of the year to coaching team

The Smithborough youngsters will now work with Robert Garcia.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 11:58 PM
35 minutes ago 582 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4719807
From left to right: Fergal McKenna, Stevie McKenna, Robert Garcia, Aaron McKenna and Courage Tshabalala.
From left to right: Fergal McKenna, Stevie McKenna, Robert Garcia, Aaron McKenna and Courage Tshabalala.
From left to right: Fergal McKenna, Stevie McKenna, Robert Garcia, Aaron McKenna and Courage Tshabalala.

MONAGHAN BOXING PRODIGIES Aaron and Stevie McKenna have enlisted the help of three-time Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year Robert Garcia as they continue their burgeoning careers in California.

Garcia, widely considered to be one of the best trainers working in the game today, joins the brothers’ coaching team which will still include South African former heavyweight contender Courage Tshabala and their father, Fergal McKenna.

The Mexican-American has trained countless former and current world champions since first donning the pads in 2004, and has been directly involved in 10 boxers earning global honours.

Those include future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire, Garcia’s younger brother Mikey — a four-weight world champ in his own right — and brick-fisted Argentine Marcos Maidana.

Garcia himself held a world-title belt at light-welterweight between 1998 and 1999 before retiring with a record of 34-3(25KOs) in 2001.

Welterweight Aaron ‘The Silencer’ McKenna [8-0, 5KOs], who just turned 20, returns to action on the undercard of unbeaten Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley — McKenna’s Golden Boy Promotions and Sheer Sports management stablemate — when Quigley faces Tureano Johnson at Fantasy Springs Casino, California, on 18 July.

Light-welterweight Stevie, 22, known as ‘The Hitman’, made his professional debut a year after his younger brother and recently moved to 2-0(2KOs) with his second successive first-round stoppage win.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie