This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 18 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stewart Donald resigns as Sunderland chairman

He became a household name after prominent role on Netflix show, Sunderland ‘Til I Die, but Donald quit club today.

By Press Association Saturday 18 Jul 2020, 2:19 PM
9 minutes ago 338 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5153730
Image: Richard Sellers
Image: Richard Sellers

STEWART DONALD HAS resigned as Sunderland chairman, the club have announced.

Donald accepted Sunderland’s failure to win promotion to the Championship is down to him and that he is committed to finding a new owner that can take the club forward.

A new chairman will be appointed at the club’s next board meeting.

Donald told the club’s official website: “Holding this position has been a privilege, and not one I have given up lightly. Results and performances on the pitch have simply not been at a level befitting of Sunderland’s history and potential.

“I fully recognise that has caused immense hurt and, ultimately, the buck for the club starting a third successive season in League One stops with me.

“To give the club the best chance of achieving its goals, I have made the judgement that it is right for me to step back from the chairmanship. In recent months, we have assembled a strong board with relevant experience and skill-sets.

“As the majority stakeholder, my remaining responsibility is to ensure that the club has the requisite financial backing to achieve its primary objective of promotion, and I can assure supporters that the club will continue to have the highest playing budget in this division.

“Otherwise, my intention remains to sell SAFC to a suitable new owner, and I remain personally committed to that goal.”

Donald’s departure comes less than 24 hours after head of football operations Richard Hill and head of recruitment Tony Coton left the club.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie