BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 22 February 2021
Advertisement

Harrington and Walsh win as Irish boxing team makes competitive return

Barnard Dunne’s Irish team are competing in Sofia in preparation for the summer’s final Olympic qualifiers.

By Gavan Casey Monday 22 Feb 2021, 8:57 PM
1 hour ago 682 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5362306
Kellie Harrington celebrates winning on her return to competitive action in Bulgaria.
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO
Kellie Harrington celebrates winning on her return to competitive action in Bulgaria.
Kellie Harrington celebrates winning on her return to competitive action in Bulgaria.
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO

FORMER WORLD CHAMPION Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s BC) and two-time European medallist Michaela Walsh (Monkstown BC) earned wins in their first competitive bouts in over a year on a mixed day for Ireland’s Elite boxing team at the Strandja Memorial multi-nations tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Harrington’s clubmate George Bates and Smithfield’s Kiril Afanasev bowed out in the preliminary stages, with three more fighters due to dust off their gloves on Day 2 tomorrow.

Harrington, Ireland’s 60kg Tokyo Olympics hopeful, contended with ring rust after an injury- and pandemic-plagued couple of years but beat Poland’s Aneta Rygielska on a 5-0 unanimous decision. The Strandja results will not impact Olympic qualification but today’s win augurs well for the Dublin North Inner City native as she is set to meet Rygielska again in the last 16 of the final Olympic qualifiers, wherein victory in that bout alone would guarantee her place at this summer’s Games.

At 57kg, Walsh beat Mauritius’ Wildad Bertal on a 4-1 split to book her spot in the Strandja last 16. Walsh herself can almost guarantee Olympic qualification in June with a victory over France’s Mona Mestiaen in her opening bout, while a second win in London would fully book her spot in Japan.

michaela-walsh-celebrates-beating-widad-bertal Walsh celebrates her 4-1 nod. Source: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO

Bates (63kg), meanwhile, was beaten by Ukraine’s Aadkhuja Muydunkujaev on a unanimous verdict and Afanasev (91kg) lost out to Turkish heavyweight Mujahit Ilyas on a 4-1 split. The former will Azerbaijan’s Javid Chalabiyev in a straight shootout for Olympic qualification in June, while the latter will likely have to win two qualification bouts to seal his spot in Tokyo.

Strandja Memorial Tournament schedule for Irish boxers*

*Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh’s next bouts TBC

23 February

Last 16:

51kg: Niamh Earley (Ireland) v Wassila Likhardiri (France)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

81kg: Emmet Brennan (Ireland) v Stephan Hrekul (Ukraine)

75kg: Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) v Dobromiro Georgieve (Bulgaria)

24 February

Last 16:

91+kg: Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) v Singh Manjeet (India)

25 February

Quarter-Final:

52kg: Brendan Irvine (Ireland) v Bashkim Bejoku (Kosovo)

Irish squad

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston BC)
52kg Brendan Irvine (St Paul’s BC)
57kg Michaela Walsh (Monkstown BC)
60kg Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s BC)
63kg George Bates (St Mary’s BC)
75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea BC)
81kg Emmett Brennan (Dublin Docklands BC)
91kg Kirill Afanasev (Smithfield BC)
91+kg Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles BC)

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie