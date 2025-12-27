Lancaster: 'I still believe in what I'm doing and what the players are doing'

ANOTHER FRUSTRATING NIGHT for Connacht left Stuart Lancaster facing familiar questions.

Defensive issues, problems with discipline and a lack of accuracy in attack all combined in a performance where Connacht couldn’t built on their early dominance, trailing 12-10 at half-time and shipping 26 unanswered points before a late rally saw them come out the wrong side of a 29-24 loss to Ulster.

The defeat stretches Connacht’s poor interpro record to 10 straight losses. Next up, it’s a daunting away day at Leinster.

“The first 30 minutes were very good, obviously a little bit of ball control (let us down), but it was pretty greasy and obviously under heavy contacts there was one or two little errors, but we were dominating territory and possession really,” said Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster.

The two tries in the first half were the ones that stick in my mind as the ones that change the momentum, particularly the one on halftime, we go in 12-10 (behind) having had 67% of the possession, so that was disappointing.

“Then obviously in the second half there was a change in momentum and we came out the wrong side of the penalty count in that period, and that penalty count led to pressure, which then led to points. Both teams had players in the bin at one point and then we had someone else in the bin, so that was the pivotal period.

“We came back well and fought to the end, so there’s plenty of positives in that, but equally to get over the line and win, as opposed to come close second and get a bonus point, is the step we need to take.

It’s clear to me what needs to be fixed, and if we can fix those defensive issues, we can be more competitive.”

Those defensive errors are a concern, with Connacht conceding four tries here after leaking six against the Dragons last time out.

“I think they’re small fixes,” Lancaster continued.

“When I compare our defensive record in terms of tackle success or whatever else compared to this time last year, other than the Dragons game, which obviously we’ve spoken about, I think we’ve made a lot of improvements this year.

“But equally you’re playing against a team that’s got a lot of cohesion, they’ve played together a long time, they’ve got international players in a lot of positions, and we’ve got young lads who are finding their feet, a 19-year-old, for example.

“I know what the solution is, and we’ll practice that in training and we’ll rep it, and the trick is translating that into action in the game. So it’s mainly edge defense stuff and our spacing, really, that’s the major work on from this particular week.”

The frustration around Dexcom Stadium was evident at fulltime, but Lanster insists the group can turn the tide despite having won just two of their opening seven URC fixtures.

“I understand and I feel the frustration. I feel it, the players feel it, and everyone is aware of it, but we’re still mid-table-ish, there’s a fair few teams below us, and there’s still a long way to go.

“We’re very new into the project, we’ve got some young players getting experience who ordinarily wouldn’t do in this situation, given Mack Hansen’s injury, Shayne Bolton’s injury, Shane Jennings’ injury, Byron Ralston’s injury, so we’re throwing some young lads in there and the experience will stand to them.

“I remember watching the URC table last year and seeing Ulster come 14th, but they stuck with it, and they stuck with it, and look at where they are now. So it does take time when a new coach comes in, and I still believe in what I’m doing, I still believe in what the players are doing. Obviously we just need to turn those near losses into wins to give everyone the the belief.”