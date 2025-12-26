'It’s always tight with these guys': Ulster's McCloskey anticipates close contest with Connacht

ULSTER’S STUART McCloskey is anticipating a backlash from Connacht in Galway following the westerners’ surprise defeat at the Dragons.

The 33-year-old centre is also prepping for a huge battle with opposite number and Ireland rival Bundee Aki for this interprovincial clash for the final round of games in 2025 (Saturday, KO 5.30pm, TG4, Premier Sports).

Even though Ulster are coming off two straight losses, the latest being last week’s reverse when playing Leinster in Dublin, McCloskey knows that this trip west – the northern province’s third straight away game – will be massively challenging.

“I think Connacht will be a different animal at home,” said the powerhouse Ulster centre of Stuart Lancaster’s side.

“All bets are off when you’re playing Connacht.

“I haven’t played in Galway for three years now and it’s always tight with these guys.

“Even if they come up here (to Belfast), there always seems to be one or two points in it and I guess it’ll probably be like that on the weekend as well.

“Even when we were going well a few years ago, they were kind of our bogey team,” he added, Connacht stunning the northern province by winning a URC quarter-final in Belfast in 2023.

“Then when we weren’t brilliant last year, we beat them twice,” he recalled.

As for facing Aki, all McCloskey offered was praise for the 35-year-old in what could well be one of the game’s pivotal clashes.

“It feels like we’ve been doing this for about the last 10 years together in different ways, but he’s obviously a great player,” said McCloskey.

“He’s probably been in and out of form recently a bit, but class is permanent.

“So, he’s still got a bit about him, and there’s a lot to be worried about.”

Having that third away game in a row for Ulster – the sequence started with the narrow Challenge Cup defeat in Cardiff – offers up its own challenges for Richie Murphy’s players particularly coming so soon after Christmas Day though McCloskey bats away any potential issue around the time of year.

“It’s a roll up your sleeves at Christmas time kind of vibe,” he maintained.

“The lads buy into it. No one obviously loves going away from home around Christmas time, but it’s something we’ve kind of bought into.

“We’ll have had a few days off to enjoy Christmas, and then get back to it and really go after it (against Connacht).”